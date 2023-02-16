Coca-Cola x Rosalia ‘transformation flavored’ soda: Where to buy, release date, flavor, and more

The world's largest soda brand, Coca-Cola, is partnering up with the Grammy-award-winning singer Rosalía, for the launch of a limited-edition 'transformation-flavored' soda. The newest offering from the brand is called Coca-Colā Move and is the newest addition to the brand's Creations line-up.

The new beverage focuses on the idea or mood of 'transformation', a rather familiar term for the youth of today. Taking inspiration from Rosalía's career, expressive music style, and personality, the new beverage promotes ''Transformation as a means of expression''. Hitting stores starting February 20, limited-edition drinks can be enjoyed nationwide for a very limited time.

The soda brand announced a major partnership and the launch of the new beverage through a press release, with Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy, The Coca-Cola Company, stating:

“Transformation as a means of self-expression is powerful and resonant for today’s generation, and music is the universal language for transformation.”

Briefing customers about the partnership and the new beverage, the Senior Director added:

“Partnering with the inspirational and genre-defying Rosalía to bring to life our latest drop under Coca‑Colā® Creations has been a blast and has broken new ground for Coca‑Colā Creations. Coca‑Colā® Move transforms the experience of drinking Coca-Cola.”

Coca-Cola Move will be available all across the United States and Canada

Coca-Cola debuted the Creations line-up in 2022 with the introduction of four exciting flavors, including - Starlight, Byte, Dreamworld, and Marshmallow's (artist) limited-edition Coca-Colā. Even then, the soda brand kept its lips sealed when it came to how the new beverages will taste. Turns out the brand is trying a similar strategy for the launch of the "transformation-flavored" Cocā-Cola Move.

Though the limited-edition drink hits stores next week on February 20, nobody knows what it will taste like. Available in major retail and grocery stores for a limited-time, the "transformation-flavored" drink will be offered in black and pink cans that will feature doodles and art made by Rosalía.

Expressing the artist's musical style in each sip, the limited-edition beverage will be available all across the United States and Canada.

the new "transformation-flavored" soda will be available at all major retail and grocery stores across the United States and Canada (Image via Coca-Cola)

Following the collaboration with the soda brand, Grammy-award-winning singer Rosalía shared a statement with her fans, quoting:

“I’m so excited for this co-created drink launch with Coca-Colā. I hope everybody enjoys this journey of music, flavors and creation as I did. I had a lot of fun creating LLYLM and this collaboration with Coke.”

While you wonder what exactly the new Coca-Cola Move will taste like, you can check out this single that the Grammy-award-winning singer wrote for Coca-Cola Creations and the limited-edition Coca-Colā Move.

The collectible cans of the new soda will feature a QR code that fans can scan to enjoy a whole new experience in the MetaVerse. The code also gives fans special access to other special content, including behind-the-scenes of Rosalía’s making of LLYLM.

The new beverages will be available in stores starting February 20 for a very limited time, hence customers who don't want to miss out on the 'transformation-flavored' beverage should try them at the earliest.

