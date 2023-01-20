Mountain Dew Baja Blast Hot sauce: How to get, availability, contest, and all you need to know 

Mountain Dew is back with another sweet surprise for its fans as it launches the new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Hot sauce. The limited-edition hot sauce features everyone's favorite Baja Blast flavors with a kick of heat and tanginess from chilies and lemon.

Introduced in honor of National Hot Sauce Day (January 22), the Baja Blast Hot Sauce is made in partnership with the Texas-based sauce shop iBurn.

Customers can now enjoy the Taco Bell-exclusive Baja Blast flavors in the new Baja Blast Hot sauce, but there's a catch. The new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Hot sauce will not be introduced to the market and will only be available to a few limited customers through new sweepstakes running on the brand's social media pages.

Customers across the country can participate in the sweepstakes until February 8 to try their luck getting the new Baja Blast Hot Sauce.

The limited-edition Baja Blast Hot Sauce will only be available through the sweepstakes that ends on February 8 (Image via Mountain Dew)

The Mountain Dew Baja Blast Hot sauce combines the flavors of the tropical-fan-favorite Baja Blast with heat from habanero peppers, green chiles, and jalapeño peppers. Though getting your hands on the limited-edition hot sauce is not going to be as easy as picking it from the grocery store shelves, it sure will be worth the effort.

How to get your hands on the Mountain Dew Baja Blast hot sauce

As mentioned earlier, the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Hot sauce won't be available for purchase, and fans can only get the limited-time sauce through sweepstakes starting on January 19. Announced through the soda brand's social media pages, the sweepstakes will allow at least 750 Mountain Dew fans to get their hands on the hot and tangy Baja Blast hot sauce.

Mountain Dew® @MountainDew Baja Blast Hot Sauce to put on all your favorite foods? Click the link to enter for a chance to win your very own bottle:



US Res 18+ ends 2/8/23. Rules: Summer came early! Want to take home some Mtn DewBaja BlastHot Sauce to put on all your favorite foods? Click the link to enter for a chance to win your very own bottle: mountaindew.com/bajablasthotsa… US Res 18+ ends 2/8/23. Rules: bit.ly/3CHHYMf Summer came early! Want to take home some Mtn Dew® Baja Blast™ Hot Sauce to put on all your favorite foods? Click the link to enter for a chance to win your very own bottle: mountaindew.com/bajablasthotsa…US Res 18+ ends 2/8/23. Rules: bit.ly/3CHHYMf https://t.co/uZ2Tiwham2

To participate in the sweepstakes, you will have to visit Mountain Dew's Twitter (@MountainDew) and click on the sweepstakes link in the latest post. Once on the website, you will have to choose between four food items with which you will pair your Mountain Dew Baja Blast Hot sauce. The question is not necessary to participate in the sweepstakes and can be skipped.

Next, you will have to fill out the participation form with all the necessary details, including - your date of birth, name, email, phone number, and address. Once you enter all the details and click next, you will get the option to enter your social media handles (which you can skip) and the rules that you have to accept. Then click next to complete your participation. Once your participation is recorded, you will receive an email from the brand verifying the same.

Enter the sweepstakes at the earliest to try your luck on getting the new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Hot sauce (Image via Mountain Dew)

The sweepstakes are open to all United States Citizens who are over 18 years of age. All winning entries will get a Mountain Dew Baja Blast Hot sauce Prize Pack, including - a bottle of Baja Blast Hot Sauce, a two-taco holder, and a condiment cup for the sauce.

Poll : 0 votes