Jack in the Box Red Bull infusion: Combos and all you need to know 

Jack in the Box has announced an amusing New Year offering for customers across the country. The fast food chain is starting off 2023 with "Big Jack Energy" and new Red Bull-infused drinks. The chain is offering a super-value combo deal with new special power-packed drinks in two flavors - Strawberry Red Daze and Berry Purple Daze.

While the drinks are available at the suggested price of $4.99, customers can upgrade them to a meal combo for only $5. Available in stores starting January 2, 2023, the new combo offerings can be enjoyed for a limited time throughout the country. Consumers can try out the new items at their nearest store, or through pick-up and delivery orders placed on the chain's app and website.

Jack in the Box has not hinted at how long the new drinks and combo offers will be available on the menu. It is therefore best for consumers to act quickly and grab their drinks soon!

All you need to know about Jack in the Box's new Red Bull infusion combos

Jack in the Box has taken America's favorite energy drink, Red Bull, and turned it into a unique beverage with a new range of Red Bull-infused drinks. The fruity twist of strawberry and purple berries enhances the flavors of the beloved energy drink and delivers an energy-packed beverage that is sure to keep you going for longer.

Customers who may feel that the drink itself is not enough are recommended to upgrade it to a hearty meal for an extra $5. When paired with Red Bull Infusion Drinks, the meal comes with a taco, curly fries, and a choice of Jack’s Good Good Chicken Sandwich OR a Jr Bonus Jac.

If the idea of the savory and sweet pair has got you excited for the new offerings, a quick peek at them will surely persuade you to visit your nearest Jack in the Box store right now:

Strawberry Red Daze Red Bull Infusion

The Strawberry Red Daze Red Bull Infusion drink features the fruity sweetness of strawberries with your choice of Red Bull Energy Drink or the Red Bull Sugar free variant. Customers can get the Strawberry Red Daze drink for a suggested price of $4.99, or upgrade it to a meal for an extra $5.

Limited-time offering of the new Strawberry Red Daze Red Bull Infusion (Image via Jack in the Box)

Berry Purple Daze Red Bull Infusion

The Berry Purple Daze Red Bull Infusion drink is a flavorful iced beverage that combines mixed berry flavors with your choice of Red Bull Energy Drink or Red Bull Sugar free. You can enjoy the Berry Purple Daze Red Bull Infusion at the nearest store for a suggested price of $4.99, or make it a hearty meal for an extra $5.

The all-new fruity Berry Purple Daze Red Bull Infusion (Image via Jack in the Box)

Jack in the Box offers a new Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich for your new year cravings

The California-based fast food chain is offering an all-new Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich to satiate your chicken cravings in 2023. Available in Jack in the Box stores starting January 5, the new Chicken Sandwich can be enjoyed at $7.39 for a limited time. Loaded with the goodness of chicken and veggies, the new Grilled Chicken Sandwich promises to be a great savory snack that goes best with any chilled beverage.

The new Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich comes with grilled chicken filet, which is topped with hickory smoked bacon, melty American cheese, crispy lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and Good Good Sauce, all sandwiched between toasted sourdough bread. The new chicken sandwich is available at all participating locations for a limited time.

The new Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Image via Jack in the Box)

The Grilled Chicken Sandwich is apparently also available as a meal that comes with your choice of a drink and side for a suggested price of $9.19.

Founded on February 21, 1951, Jack in the Box is an American fast-food restaurant chain. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the fast food chain has its stores in 2,200 locations across the United States.

The fast food chain serves a wide variety of quick-grab foods, including a wide range of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, veg and chicken salads, breakfast, desserts, beverages, and much more.

