Peet’s Coffee’s Golden Lattes are back on its winter menu

Peet’s Coffee cheers your healthy New Year's resolutions with a returning range of golden hue lattes. The California-based coffeehouse and brewery chain is bringing back the winter-special turmeric-based Golden Lattes for a healthy start to 2023.

Starting January 4, 2023, customers across the country can enjoy the return of Golden Caffe Latte, Golden Chai Latte, and the new Golden Cold Brew Oat Latte at their nearest Peet's Coffee outlet.

First launched in January 2018, the Golden Lattes will be available at all participating locations for a limited time during the cold winter months. Customers can enjoy turmeric-based lattes at the nearest Peet's Coffee store or through orders made on the chain's app or website for pickup and deliveries. The three variants can be availed at a starting price of $5.25 for a small cup.

All three Golden Lattes can be enjoyed in both hot and chilled brews until March 7, 2023.

A quick look at all three Golden Lattes being offered on the Peet’s Coffee menu

A regular winter favorite since its debut in 2018, the Golden Lattes pack a blend of spices that focus on keeping you warm during the cold winters. With ginger and turmeric at its heart, the Golden Latte delivers a sweet-n-spicy warmth, finished with subtle notes of honey and cinnamon, through a drink that warms up Peet’s Coffee fans all across the country.

Golden Caffe Lattes will be available starting January 4, 2023 (Image via Peet’s Coffee)

If you haven't tried turmeric-based lattes before, here's a quick rundown of what you can expect from them:

Golden Caffe Latte

The Golden Caffe Latte gains its spicy-n-sweet flavors through steaming milk infused with ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, and honey. The brew is a creamy beverage that comes with a boldened and balanced twist from the chain's Espresso Forte.

Creamy and bold Golden Caffe Latte (Image via Peet’s Coffee)

The Golden Caffe Latte is available at all participating stores in three cup sizes - small ($5.55), medium ($6.25), and large ($6.80). It is available in both hot and iced variants, along with an oat milk-based option.

Golden Chai Latte

The Golden Chai Latte features a masala chai that consists of ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon, adding an even warmer blend to the aromatic and bold beverage.

The bold and aromatic Golden Chai Latte (Image via Peet’s Coffee)

Customers can try out the Golden Chai Latte at their nearest outlet. It is available in three sizes - small ($5.25), medium ($6.00), and large ($6.40). It comes in both hot and iced variants, along with an oat milk-based option.

Golden Cold Brew Oat Latte

A plant-based alternative for people who are lactose intolerant or don't drink animal milk, the Golden Cold Brew Oat Latte features the warmth of the turmeric-based golden brew in a vegan oat milk-based iced beverage. Similar to the Golden Caffe Latte, the Oat Latte is made by steaming oat milk with turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and honey. The iced drink is made with the chain's iconic Espresso Forte, which gives it a bold and balanced flavor.

Golden Cold Brew Oat Latte (Image via Peet’s Coffee)

The Golden Cold Brew Oat Latte can be enjoyed at the nearest store in three cup sizes - small ($5.65), medium ($6.35), and large ($6.70).

Founded by Alfred Peet in Berkeley, California, Peet’s Coffee started operations back in 1966. Currently, the chain offers retail products like roasted coffee, coffee blends, and bottled coffee in 12,000 grocery stores across the country. It also serves a wide range of cold and hot coffee, quick bites, tea, and other beverages in 200 chain stores across the country.

