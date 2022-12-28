All you need to know about Dunkin’ Run deal

Dunkin' Donuts lovers are up for a sweet surprise with the new Dunkin’ Run deal. Debuting along with the food chain's new winter menu on December 28, the limited-time deal will allow customers to get a classic donut for $1 with the purchase of any medium or larger coffee. The deal will be available at all participating locations across the country.

Customers can enjoy the Dunkin’ Run deal on all large and medium coffee orders placed at a Dunkin' Donuts store, and on pick-up and delivery orders placed through the chain's app or website. The limited-time offer can be enjoyed once each day throughout January.

Customers can get early alerts about the chain's exclusive offers and deals by joining the free rewards program. Apparently, you can also earn reward points on your orders, which can be redeemed for freebies and discounts regularly.

All you need to know about the Dunkin’ Run deal

Winter calls for warm cups of coffee, but what could make it better? Obviously, a $1 classic doughnut from one of the best doughnut and coffeehouse chains in the country. Customers across the country can now enjoy the New Year with $1 doughnuts from Dunkin', as the Massachusetts-based chain starts off the New Year bash with a treat of sweet doughnuts and hot coffee.

Customers can enjoy the limited time Dunkin’ Run deal at all participating locations across the country. Reportedly, the chain is also bringing back its iconic Midnight Brew Dark Coffee from December 28. Fans now have more reasons to visit their nearest Dunkin' Donuts store this winter.

Here's a list of the classic donuts available with the Dunkin’ Run deal:

Boston Kreme Donut - Chocolate frosted doughnut filled with vanilla custard.

Chocolate Frosted Donut - Chain's iconic doughnut with Chocolate frosting

Double Chocolate Donut - Doughnuts with a chocolate base and rich chocolate topping.

Glazed Donut - Light and fluffy donut coated in a sugary glaze.

Jelly Donut - Soft and crispy donut filled with gooey and sweet raspberry filling

Old Fashioned Donut - Crispy doughnuts with just the right amount of sweetness for people who like old-school style doughnuts

Powdered Donut - Enjoy a sweet snow-like donut coated with powdered sugar with the Dunkin’ Run deal.

Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkle Donut - Soft and fluffy donut with creamy strawberry frosting and vibrant sprinkles

Vanilla Frosted with Sprinkle Donut - Fluffy doughnut with creamy vanilla frosting and colorful sprinkles.

The above mentioned list of classic donuts available with the limited time deal is not absolute. Different locations may serve different choices of $1 classic donuts with a medium or large coffee under Dunkin’ Run deal. Customers are advised to enquire at the store before placing an order.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is an American multinational doughnut and coffeehouse chain, as well as a quick-service restaurant. Headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, the doughnut and coffeehouse chain has its stores spread across 12,900 locations around the globe.

Specializing in doughnuts and coffee, the doughnut and coffeehouse chain serves them throughout the day. The chain also serves a wide range of other baked treats, frozen beverages, hot beverages, sandwiches, soft drinks, and much more.

