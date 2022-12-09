All December 2022 deals you can avail at Wendy’s

Following the launch of the December deals, Wendy’s plans to wrap up the year with delicious food and sweet memories.

From freebies to BOGOs, double points to free frosty's for a whole year, the year-end deals have everything that customers can ask for. Available through stores and online orders starting December 6, most of the deals will end by December 31.

Whether you want to relish some hot Wendy’s Chicken Sandwiches before the year ends or hope to get some fries with your friends, the December deals have you covered. Customers can avail the limited-time deals at the nearest store, or place an order through the chain's app or website for pick-up or deliveries.

representational flyer for Wendy’s December Deals (Image via Wendy’s)

Most of the deals covered in this article are only available at participating restaurants across the country. Not all restaurants participate in all deals and offers.

Furthermore, the availability of offers and deals also depends on the availability of concerned stock at the restaurant.

Wendy’s December deals to wrap up the year: Freebies on Grubhub, National Bacon Day, and more

Whether you are a hardcore Wendy’s fan or an enthusiastic eater, with the December deals in place, you can enjoy the festivities to the fullest. The fast-food chain is geared up for the last month of the year, with food that satiates your cravings without burning holes in your pocket.

To save you some time, we took the liberty of doing some head-scratching and found all Wendy's deals you can enjoy before wrapping up the year:

Deals on Delivery orders

Ordering for delivery often increases the cost, but the chain's making it a bit better this December.

Free Frosty Friday on DoorDash

Enjoy all sizes of Free Frosty each Friday until December 30. To claim the free Frosty, you must place a Wendy's order of value of $15 or more via Doordash.

Freebies on Grubhub:

Get a free Italian Mozzarella Sandwich or Garlic Fries on all orders of $12 or more. The freebie deal on Grubhub can be claimed between December 6 and December 12.

get a free Italian Mozzarella Sandwich or Garlic Fries on orders above $12 made via GrubHub (Image via Wendy's)

BOGO on Uber Eats

Order a Junior Bacon Cheeseburger via Uber Eats and get another for free. You can only avail this Uber Eats deal between December 16 and December 18.

get a BOGO deal on the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger on orders made via Uber Eats (Image via Wendy's)

$4 off on in-app Delivery

Place any in-app order of $20 or more and get a flat discount of $4. Only available for in-app deliveries between December 6 and December 30.

Deal for a day

December doesn't really have many days where you can score great deals, but thanks to Wendy's, we have two.

National App Day

Get twice the points on all purchases made through the app on National App Day, December 11.

National Bacon Day

Get yourself a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger on all mobile orders made on December 30. You can also get a free Breakfast Baconator the next day on December 31 when you place a mobile order. Both deals can be claimed once per person.

get a free Baconator on December 30, and a free Breakfast Baconator on December 31 (Image via Wendy’s)

Double the Points on Italian Mozzarella Sandwiches

Order the new Italian Mozzarella Sandwiches to enjoy double the reward points. Only applicable to orders made through the app between December 5 and December 18.

get double the reward points on all Italian Mozzarella Sandwiches (Image via Wendy’s)

Bonus Deals

Frosty Key Tags

Get yourself a Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag for $2 and enjoy a free Junior Frosty for the whole year. Tags are available for both digital and store orders at your nearest store and through the app.

get free frosty for a year with the Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags (Image via Wendy's)

Free Chili

Get free small chili on orders made through the app. The deal is available until December 30 and can be claimed once per week.

get a free Chilli on in-app orders (Image via Wendy’s)

BOGO for $1

Get yourself a Spicy or Classic Chicken Sandwich for $1 when you order another one at full price. The deal refreshes every week and can be claimed until December 30.

