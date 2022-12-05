Salt & Straw 2022 Holiday Series: Ice cream flavors, prices, deals, and other details explored

Salt & Straw recently announced a new series of limited-time ice creams inspired by traditional holiday flavors. Featuring flavors similar to Nostalgic Grandma's Cookies, the Holiday Series Ice Cream has been available in stores and online since November 25.

The series comes with five different holiday-inspired flavors and is available at a price of $11.75 per pint. Customers can also get the Holiday series pack of five pints at their nearest store, or online for $85.

Those who would like to try out the flavors separately before buying the whole pint can do so at their nearest Salt & Straw scoop shop. The scoop shop serves customers in many serving styles like scoops, pints, and milkshakes.

The Holiday series ice cream is available on the chain's website through the “Pints of the Month” pack and “Pick Your Pints” bundle.

The Salt & Straw 2022 Holiday Series flavors: Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog and more

Known for their its amusingly delicious ice creams, the Portland-based company, Salt & Straw, believes in delivering the best sweet experience to its customers through a series of hand-crafted ice cream flavors.

With a menu that changes every four weeks, the ice cream company always serves something unique and artistic, thus increasing the customer base every passing year.

The Holiday Series from the Portland-based ice cream company offers some interesting options to choose from. Taking inspiration from traditional flavors, most of the new ice creams are cookie-based, and some of them are on the boozy side. Like every season, the company has included a vegan flavor for its vegan fans.

promotional image for the Holiday series ice creams (Image via Salt & Straw)

Let's dig into what the Holiday series of the Portland-based ice cream company offers:

Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache

The sweet and salty Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache features a studded hand-burnt brittle with almonds, coated with salted chocolate. It all goes in an ice cream mix of chocolate ganache, truffle-like creamy concoction infused with salt, vanilla ice cream, and shards of almond brittle. The result is a flavor that tastes like a warm and soothing memory.

promotional image for the Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache ice cream (Image via Salt & Straw)

Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog (made with Teremana Tequila)

Presenting the result of a partnership between Salt & Straw ice creams and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dwanta's Tereman Spiked Eggnog is a boozy ice cream featuring tequila at its heart.

The ice cream has everything, from tequila to nog, in a mix of rich custard ice cream, with slight notes of Teremana's Reposado vanilla, and an unexpected nuttiness from amontillado sherry. The boozy ice cream mix is complemented with warm spices like nutmeg and dark agave, balancing the booze.

promotional image for the Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog ice cream (Image via Salt & Straw)

Gingerbread Cookie Dough

Carrying flavors straight from Grandma Malek’s kitchen, the Gingerbread Cookie Dough ice cream features gooey cookie butter layered upon the company's classic Rum Royal icing ice cream.

The ice cream mix is also loaded with a generous amount of chopped gingerbread cookies, delivering a nostalgic flavor in every spoon. Gingerbread Cookie Dough ice cream can be a bit on the boozy side and is not recommended for underage people.

promotional image for the Gingerbread Cookie Dough ice cream (Image via Salt n Straw)

Peppermint Cocoa

Peppermint Cocoa combines two of the most beloved winter flavors - Peppermint and Cocoa - delivering nostalgic and fresh wintery feelings. The peppermint ice cream features the famed Seely Farm's single-distilled peppermint oil, along with a homemade peppermint fondant swirl, which is drizzled on a rich and creamy cocoa ice cream.

promotional image for the Peppermint Cocoa ice cream (Image via Salt & Straw)

The Great Cookie Swap (vegan)

The only vegan flavor in the Holiday series, the Great Cookie Swap features traditional holiday cookies. These range from snickerdoodles to jammy marionberry thumbprints, deep chocolate almond bark to chewy molasses cookies, all held together with coconut cream, with a hint of nutty macaroons.

promotional image for the Great Cookie Swap vegan ice cream (Image via Salt & Straw)

Salt & Straws is popular for launching new flavors every month, so the Holiday series might not be available for very long. Customers who want to try the new flavors are advised to order them or get them from the nearest store at the earliest.

