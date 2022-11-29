Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Shrimp: nutritional facts, deals, and other details explored

With the holiday season in full swing, Red Lobster is now giving fans more reasons to celebrate. Featuring the iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits and Fried Shrimps in a new fusion dish, the fast-food chain is back to take your hearts away. Dubbed the Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Shrimps, the new dish will be joining the chain's holiday menu starting November 28.

Available in all participating stores across the country for a limited time, Cheddar Bay Shrimps can be ordered as a selection in the chain's "Create Your Own Ultimate Feast" and "Create Your Own Holiday Trio" meals. The Holiday Trio comes at a starting price of $38.99, while the Ultimate Feast can be ordered for a starting price of $48.99. Customers can order the two meals in-store, or via the chain's app or website for pick-up or delivery.

The chain took to its website to announce the new arrival. Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster, said,

“Everyone loves our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and our shrimp is a close second favorite, so it just made sense to finally put the two together! This first-ever mash-up is crispy, crunchy and full of flavor that will keep you coming back for more.”

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Shrimp is breaded in the Cheddar Bay Biscuit batter

The chain is often mistaken as a home for lobsters, but loyal fans know that the chain's menu goes way beyond lobsters and fish. One such iconic item on the menu, Cheddar Bay Biscuits, has garnered massive love from the chain's fans since its debut in 1988. This holiday season, the fast-food chain is giving back that love through the new Cheddar Bay Shrimps.

Cheddar Bay Shrimps, as the name suggests, combine fan favorite Cheddar Bay Biscuits with juicy shrimp. Cheddar Bay Shrimps, made with fresh, succulent shrimp and breaded in Cheddar Bay Biscuit batter, have a sweet and spicy flavor that will leave you wanting more.

Cheddar Bay Shrimp Nutrition Facts

Fried to perfection in piping hot oil, the Cheddar Bay Shrimps can be the best shrimp dish on the chain's holiday menu. But before you get digging, here's a quick overview of the nutritional facts for the limited-time fusion dish.

Calories 600 Cal Fats 52 grams Saturated Fats 7 grams Sodium 910 milligrams Carbs 25 grams Sugar 2 grams Protein 11 grams

Cheddar Bay Shrimps are not available to order as a single item on the menu and can only be ordered with the "Create Your Own" meal option. The total calorie count and nutritional value for the two meal options may vary greatly depending on the selections made while placing the order.

Limited-time festive cocktails at Red Lobster

For those who enjoy a good drink with or after their meal, Red Lobster has three new cocktails to oomph up your holidays. The limited time holiday drinks feature some warm and hearty holiday flavors and will be available in stores across the country starting November 28. The three drinks available to order at your nearest store are:

NEW! Snowglobe Sangria

A white cranberry juice-based festive fusion of Barefoot Moscato, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, and edible shimmer comes topped with cranberries and a splash of Sierra Mist.

NEW! Fireside Martin

Imagine an on-the-rocks drink featuring Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Disaronno Amaretto, and Baileys Irish Cream with a cinnamon stick garnish.

NEW! Cran-Apple Smash

The cranberry juice-based drink is combined with the apple and caramel flavors of Crown Royal Apple Whisky, topped with a cinnamon stick and cranberries.

When ordering from Red Lobster this holiday, make sure that you have already joined the chain's free loyalty program, or you will be missing out on some great gifts. The fast-food chain is giving away bonus points and rewards on all orders this holiday season. Guests dining in the restaurants will also get the opportunity to complete promoted challenges and participate in interactive activities for a variety of large and small rewards.

