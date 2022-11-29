How to avail Wendy’s free Frosty for one whole year? Details explored

Wendy’s fans may rejoice as the fast food chain is giving away free Frostys for one whole year. You heard it right, you can now get your favorite Frosty from the fast food chain for free for the next 365 days. Every year, as the holiday season begins to unfold, the fast food chain brings back its Frosty Key Tags, which, in simple terms are passes for a year's worth of free Frostys.

Available for purchase at your nearest store or through in-app and website orders, Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags can be purchased for a flat price of $2 and give a year's worth of free Jr. Frosty with every order. The tags come in two variants: physical (which can be used with your key chain) and digital (which comes as a daily offer in your account). Both tags are available for the same price, and they will be available for purchase through January 29, 2023.

The digital tag can only be used for orders made through the chain's app or website, while the physical tag can only be used for orders made in the store. Currently, the fast food chain offers two varieties of Frosty: the classic good Chocolate and the Peppermint Frosty, a new holiday flavor. The free Frosty offer is valid with all orders placed at participating locations and entitles customers to a free Jr. Frosty.

All you need to know about Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags

Wendy's has been working with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to realize their founder, Dave Thomas', dream of ensuring a permanent and loving family for every child in adoption centers and foster homes.

The fast-food chain, along with its franchisees, operators, suppliers, employees, and customers, has been running several charitable campaigns to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

The Frosty Key Tags are part of a similar charitable campaign, under which the fast food chain donates around 85% of the revenue generated from the sales of the Frosty Tags throughout the country. Available in stores between November and December each year, the Frosty Tags help hundreds and thousands of children find permanent families.

Customers who buy Frosty Tags will be able to claim their free Frosty every day until December 31, 2023. Frosty Tags are only available for a limited time under the 'Give Something Back' category on the menu. Customers who wish to buy tags in bulk can get them from their nearest Wendy’s store or from the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption's website.

Founded on November 15, 1969, by Dave Thomas, Wendy’s is an American chain of international fast-food restaurants. Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, the fast food chain was ranked as the third-largest hamburger chain in December 2018.

The fast-food chain has more than 6,700 stores across the world, serving Hamburgers, Chicken Sandwiches, Salads, French Fries, Breakfast Sandwiches, Frozen Desserts like the chain's iconic Frosty, beverages, and much more. Wendy's and its sister chain Arby's are jointly owned by the Wendy's/Arby's Group, a.k.a. the Wendy’s Company.

