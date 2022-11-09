 “Sounds gross and disgusting”: Wendy’s Strawberry Frosty replacement with Peppermint flavor leaves internet divided

The all-time favorite Wendy’s Frosty is rumored to be hitting stores in a new Peppermint flavor next week. Speculated to be made with the Vanilla Frosty base and Peppermint syrup, the upcoming Frosty has the chain's fans divided even before its arrival.

According to leaks on Reddit, the fast food chain is said to be bringing at least four new items to its menu this November. The new rumored additons include - an Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, an Italian Mozzarella Cheeseburger, Garlic fries, and Peppermint frosty.

While Wendy’s is yet to confirm any of these claims, fans of the popular food chain already seem divided upon their views on Peppermint Frosty, which is said to be hitting stores on November 15. Several fans took to Twitter to share their views on the rumored Frosty for the holiday season. A user seemed disgusted by the idea of the Pepperrmint Frosty and called it gross.

Kevin Davison @KevinDavison20

Sounds gross and disgusting, bring back vanilla or strawberry!

Seems like a swing and miss situation here! A peppermint frosty @Wendys ?!Sounds gross and disgusting, bring back vanilla or strawberry!Seems like a swing and miss situation here! A peppermint frosty @Wendys ?!Sounds gross and disgusting, bring back vanilla or strawberry!Seems like a swing and miss situation here!

The chain has put its Vanilla Frosty on hold for now, and the only two flavors available in stores are - Strawberry and Chocolate. Peppermint Frosty is said to be replacing Strawberry Frosty, while Vanilla Frosty will only be coming back sometime next year.

Fans are not very keen on Wendy’s new Peppermint Frosty with some comparing its taste to toothpaste

Wendy’s started selling its signature dessert, Frosty, back in 1960s with the opening of its first restaurant. Ever since, Frosty has been an integral part of the chain's menu and has been available in several flavors like Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Birthday Cake, amongst others. Frosty sits somewhere in the middle of milk shakes and ice cream, and can be enjoyed as a side with your fries or burgers, or even as a single item.

The chain started selling Strawberry Frosty last summer, which was well received by many customers, while some weren't very happy with the berry flavor. The chain's fans across the country seem to be showing similar reactions to the upcoming limited-time festive flavor, Peppermint.

Several tweets have surfaced on Twitter where Wendy’s fans seem skeptical about the idea of a Peppermint Frosty. The reason for some happens to be the 'minty' flavor that might taste like toothpaste.

gail @gailspeed @BaronDestructo @Yahoo yeah, I find "minty" things taste like toothpaste. So that's a NOpe from me. (I love mint chocolate though) @BaronDestructo @Yahoo yeah, I find "minty" things taste like toothpaste. So that's a NOpe from me. (I love mint chocolate though) https://t.co/cO3RXFL4Tk

Peppermint happens to have a strong taste, which might not always sit well with everyone. Depending on how it’s prepared, a Peppermint flavored item can either be magical or just a mouthwash. Showing their love for Wendy’s and Peppermint, some users expressed their excitement to try the new flavor.

As mentioned earlier, the claims have not been verified by the fast food chain and some customers are still skeptical whether it's all just a big rumor. A user tagged the food chain requesting them to fact check the same.

Wendy’s continues to maintain its silence on the matter, so nothing seems guaranteed for now. With the alleged date of the launch approaching, both the excitement and confusion about the new items seem to be on the rise.

Poll : 0 votes