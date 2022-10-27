Wendy's HalloWEENDY’S deals: Release date, offers, and everything to know about the spooky season specials

Wendy's is kicking off the spooky season with a weekend-long campaign filled with "fang-tastic" deals on their tastiest menu items.

On October 25, 2022, the fast food giant, known for its hamburgers, fries, and other signature items, announced "Happy HalloWEENDY's." Starting on Thursday, October 27 and running through Halloween on Monday, the campaign promises different "scary good deals" each day, including a free item on any purchase and BOGO (buy one get one) offers.

The company announced HalloWEENDY's by stating:

"No tricks – just treats from your favorite red head!"

Image via Twitter/@ParadeMagazine

The offers are available exclusively for pick-up purchases through the Wendy's mobile app.

Celebrate spooky season with Wendy's daily "frighteningly" good deals

According to a press release by the fast food franchise, here's a breakdown of the weekend-long celebration of delicious daily offers:

Thursday, October 27: You can get a FREE portion of Large "frighteningly good" Hot and Crispy Fry with any purchase. Friday, October 28: You have a BUY ONE GET ONE FREE offer on Bo(O)go Dave's Single. Saturday, October 29: You can get a FREE portion of "spooktacular" Small Chili with any purchase. Sunday, October 30: You have a BUY ONE GET ONE FREE offer on Bo(O)go Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Monday, October 31: You can get a FREE portion of eerie-sistible Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase.

Promotional material for HalloWEEND'S (Image via Wendy's)

To get the most out of these trick-or-treat offers, readers will have to order through the company's mobile app and opt for a pick-up at their nearest participating store. They can head to Wendys.com for more instructions on how to download the app and avail the offers.

"Boo-nus Deal:" Help support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and recieve five free Jr. Frosty coupons

In addition to the five-day deal, Wendy's has brought back its popular Boo!Books. Retailed for just $1 you can purchase a Boo!Book, which comes with five coupons each. The coupons can be exchanged for a Jr. Frosty treat and are good to use till the end of the year.

The best part is that for each dollar spent on the books, 85 cents goes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. A statement from the company explains:

"The funds raised through this program directly benefit the foundation's various programs including, Wendy's Wonderful Kids, which helps to find permanent, loving families for children who have been waiting in foster care the longest."

It further calls it:

"A Halloween deal that gives back."

Promotional material for Boo!Books (Image via Wendy's)

A Jr. Frosty retails for $1.19 on average (prices vary on location), so customers save $4.95 over the regular price of the five sweet treats.

The promotion is a tradition at the fast-food company during the Halloween season.The coupon books are available from September 12, till October 31, sold at the counter or the drive through. Interested readers can also buy them using the mobile app.

Wendy’s is an American fast food restaurant chain founded by Dave Thomas on November 15, 1969, in Ohio. It is the world's third-largest hamburger chain, with over 6,700 locations, and is known for its made-to-order square-shaped hamburgers and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes, and the Frosty dessert.

Last year, Wendy's launched its first ever Hallo-Weendy's by revamping their Hot and Crispy Fries through an advertising campaign and deals on the said menu item. The advertising campaign parodied classic horror movies with soggy fries.

In addition to HalloWEENDY'S, the brand has other offers and promos going throughout the spooky season, including $3 Breakfast Deal, $4 off any in-app purchases over $20, and more.

You can visit the website for more information.

Poll : 0 votes