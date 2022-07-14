National French Fry Day 2022: How to get free fries at Burger King, McDonald’s, White Castle, and more on July 13

National French Fry day is commonly celebrated on July 13. On this day, fast food lovers make the side dish the main attraction. Many fast food chains such as McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, and others have joined the trend and are offering amazing discounts, freebies, and even free french fries throughout the week.

Although the origin of this event remains unknown, fast food lovers can avail various offers.

Fast food joints hope to connect with a larger audience by giving out French fries

Most major fast food chains are offering deals and freebies this National French fries day (Image via Pinterest/Ann Mac)

McDonald's

Download the McDonald's app for free french fries. The fast food giant is giving away free large fries to its customers on National French Fries Day, but of course, with some conditions applied.

To avail of the free fries, you need to place the order via the app and be a part of their loyalty program. Free fries are added to the deals page with no purchase required.

Burger King

Royal Perks members are in for a treat, as Burger King announced that it is giving away free fries to the Royal Perks Benefits members every week this year. The offer is only valid once a week by purchasing any other item on the menu.

Wendy's

Wendy's has given their fans a reason to celebrate as they announced National French fries week between July 11-15. Just like McDonald's, you only need to make the purchases through the mobile app.

In July 11-12, you can get free medium fries with a salad order via Wendy's app. On 13, you can get any-size fries for free with an in-app purchase. On 14, you can get a complimentary small breakfast with any mobile purchase. Finally, on July 15, Wendy's fans can get free medium-sized fries of any size purchased via the app.

White Castle

White Castle is giving a free order of french fries with any purchase on July 13. Also, watch out for their offers in honor of National Cheesecake day on July 30.

Checkers and Rally's

Celebrations at Checkers and Rally's are out of the box, as the fast food chain has started a petition to make National Fry Day always land on a Friday. Customers need to visit FryDaytoFriday.com to sign a petition.

Once the petition is signed, you will automatically get a digital coupon for free medium fries, with no purchase required. You must enroll in the Checkers and Rally rewards program to redeem the offer.

Exploring the origins of the famous fast food

French fries are a popular snack that has their origins in Belgium (Image via Pinterest/Sea Light)

Popularly misunderstood, French fries originated in Belgium and not France. According to Belgian lore, the villagers of the Meuse Valley would eat fish they caught in the river. In the cold winters, fishing became impossible, and villagers had to find other sources of nourishment.

This is when they turned to potatoes, a popular root plant, and began preparing them exactly how they would cook fish, slicing and then frying them.

A 19th-century manuscript by then-US President Thomas Jefferson mentions a dish called ‘Pommes de Terre Frites en Petites tranches’ (Potatoes deep-fried while raw, in small slices). Some historians claim that the original recipe was developed by a French chef called Honoré Julien.

