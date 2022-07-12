Fast-food chain Mcdonald's partners with gaming organization OfflineTV as food and beverage sponsor

McDonald's, one of the biggest fast-food chains in the world, has teamed up with popular gaming organization OfflineTV as their food and beverage sponsor. OfflineTV is currently one of the most famous and successful streamer organizations in the world.

Boasting some of the most prominent faces in the streaming landscape, including Pokimane, Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, and LilyPichu, OTV has accrued a massive loyal fanbase over the years.

So the lucrative collaboration between these two organizations shouldn't be a surprise for fans.

McDonald's teams up with OfflineTV to strengthen its influence

Founded way back in 2017, Offline V is a social streaming collective composed of friends united closely by their love for content creation and gaming.

With nearly three million subscribers across YouTube and Twitch, OfflineTV's rise has been remarkable. Their content ranges from fun activities and international trips to Gen Z trends that allows each member to shine.

On July 2, 2022, McDonald's officially confirmed the partnership at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles, the largest anime convention in North America. During the event, fans got to choose from a range of limited edition merchandise and even got to meet their favorite OTV creators.

As per McDonald’s Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, Elizabeth Campbell, the deal aligns perfectly with their ongoing commitments to highlight diversity in media. The widely popular fast food chain is aiming for a much better connection with its customers by exploring new industries and spending time with "online communities:"

"Gaming is a huge passion for many McDonald's fans, so we're meeting them in the online communities that they're spending their time in while providing OfflineTV more opportunities to create their authentic and light-hearted online content that fans love, we're proud this collaboration allows us to help amplify voices from different backgrounds, knowing the how diverse the gaming community is."

Furthermore, the Big Mac marketer aims to improve equity and inclusion. Expressing the immense excitement, OfflineTV founder Scarra stated:

"As someone who grew up with late night drive-thru runs, it's an honor to team up with McDonald's to bring great experiences to our fans. This partnership has so much in store – from unique conventions as well as trips to other countries – we're really excited to make more unique content and share all our upcoming adventures with our fans."

With this new partnership, fans are in for a treat as they can expect delicious sponsored streams, in-person meets and content integration in the coming months.

What's worth noting is that this isn't the time McDonald's has collaborated with a gaming organization. Back in 2021, the chain teamed up with the popular FaZe clan to level up its stake in the gaming landscape.

