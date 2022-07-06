What is Camp McDonalds? Burger-giant drops deals, menu hacks, and musical performances

McDonald’s has launched “Camp McDonald’s,” a campaign that offers numerous good deals, merch drops, menu hacks and special performances to its customers. The campaign will last for 27 days, and will exclusively be available on the brand's app.

The company is partnering with numerous other brands like Innisfree and MA®KET to release non-food merch. All offers will need at least a $1 minimum purchase to avail of the special perks available at the camp.

Sammy Hain @SammyHain Next Month the McDonald's app turns into Camp Mcdonalds. Limited Edition merch will drop in the app starting out with a GRIMACE POOL FLOAT Next Month the McDonald's app turns into Camp Mcdonalds. Limited Edition merch will drop in the app starting out with a GRIMACE POOL FLOAT https://t.co/HLzNDOzIre

What does “Camp McDonald’s" have in store for customers?

The campaign will run between July 5 and July 31, a time period known to bring season-ending sales from various different retailers. The offers are used to bring business to establishments during low business durations.

In a press release, the food giant said:

"Mark your calendars, because McDonald’s has your pass to the event of the summer. Starting July 5, we're opening the doors to Camp McDonald’s – and no, it’s nothing like camp as you know it. It's a virtual camp experience featuring the hottest lineup of food deals, menu hacks, limited-edition merch and music performances from amazing artists."

Guardian Angel @chillzmescudi Kid Cudi & McDonalds, Camp & Merch coming soon Kid Cudi & McDonalds, Camp & Merch coming soon 🚀🌑 https://t.co/6FlhUOzXPg

Here is the entire calendar list for interested readers:

July 5: Exclusive merch drop

July 6: Free apple pie with any size McFlurry purchase

July 7: Merch drop in collaboration with Fresh & Easy

July 8: Free Happy Meal with combo meal purchase

July 9: Big Mac available at $2

July 10: Exclusive in-app performance featuring Blackbear

July 11: Free iced-coffee with any $1 purchase

July 12: Free 6 pieces of chicken nuggets with any $1 purchase

July 13: Free any size McFlurry with any $1 purchase

July 14: Merch drop in collaboration with Innisfree

July 15: Free double cheeseburger with any $1 purchase

July 16: 2 for $5, Quarter Pounder with cheese

July 17: Exclusive in-app performance featuring Omar Apollo

July 18: Free iced-coffee with any $1 purchase

July 19: BOGO medium fries

July 20: Free cookies with any size McFlurry purchase

July 21: Merch drop in collaboration with MA®KET

July 22: Free Happy Meal with combo meal purchase

July 23: BOGO for $1 crispy chicken sandwich

July 24: Exclusive in-app performance featuring BIBI

July 25: Free iced-coffee with any $1 purchase

July 26: 20 pieces of chicken nuggets at $5

July 27: BOGO any size McFlurry

July 28: A merch drop in collaboration with Kid Cudi merch

July 29: Free McChicken with any $1 purchase

July 30: Big Mac available at $2

July 31: Exclusive in-app performance featuring Kid Cudi

All the above offers are available until stocks last on the mentioned date and they will only be available on prepaid mobile orders.

The brand collaborated with BTS in May on a BTS meal and exclusive merch

The brand collaborated with the world-famous Korean boyband, BTS, to launch a BTS meal in Malaysia.

The meal includes a box of 10-piece chicken McNuggets along with two dipping sauces, Cajun and Sweet Chili, inspired by the McDonald's in South Korea. Both sauces have different levels of heat and were accompanied by medium fries and a medium Coke.

Within the same week, the company launched limited-edition merchandise, in collaboration with the Butter singers.

The collaboration included numerous items like shoes, hoodies, bags, socks, and bathrobes. The items were made in the group's signature purple color and had the logo of the fast-food chain.

