Kid Cudi's 'To the Moon' world tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Singer and rapper Kid Cudi has announced that he will be embarking on his 'To the Moon' world tour in August 2022, with Vancouver being his first destination. Kid Cudi's world tour, which was announced on Tuesday, June 21, will conclude in Milan in November. The rapper will be joined by Don Toliver and Strick as supporting artists on all dates of the North American leg of the tour, with 070 Shake and Denzel Curry also appearing on select dates.

Tickets for the world tour will go on sale for the general public on June 24 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can access the presale, which will begin on Tuesday, June 21, at 10:00 AM local time and end on Thursday, June 23, at 10:00 PM local time.

Kid Cudi world tour 2022: Dates and venues

The dates for Kid Cudi's 2022 world tour are as follows:

August 16, 2022 – Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

August 18, 2022 – Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

August 19, 2022 – Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *

August 21, 2022 – Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena *

August 23, 2022 – San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena *

August 24, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum *

August 25, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center ^

August 27, 2022 – Denver, CO - Ball Arena ^

August 30, 2022 – Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center ^

August 31, 2022 – Austin, TX - Moody Center ^

September 01, 2022 – Houston, TX - Toyota Center ^

September 04, 2022 – Miami, FL - FTX Arena #

September 06, 2022 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena ^

September 08, 2022 – Washington DC - Capital One Arena ^

September 09, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center ^

September 10, 2022 – Boston, MA - TD Garden ^

September 12, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ^

September 14, 2022 – Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena ^

September 16, 2022 – Chicago, IL - United Center ^

September 17, 2022 – Cleveland, OH - Moon Man’s Landing

October 17, 2022 – Tokyo, JP - Toyosu PIT

November 12, 2022 – Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

November 13, 2022 – Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

November 15, 2022 – London, UK - The O2

November 17, 2022 – Brussels, BE - Palais 12

November 20, 2022 – Paris, FR - Zenith

November 22, 2022 – Milan, IT - Fabrique

* with Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strike

^ with Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strike

# with Don Toliver, Denzel Curry 070 Shake, and Strike

While Kid Cudi has performed live numerous times in recent years, the 'To the Moon' world tour will be his first official concert tour since the 'Passion, Pain, and Demon Slayin' tour in 2017.

While on tour, Cudi will also perform at the Moon Man's Landing Festival in Cleveland, Ohio. The rapper himself collated Cleveland festival’s lineup, which includes Playboi Carti, Haim, Pusha T, and others.

