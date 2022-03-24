5 best French players in the world right now based on ratings

France has been the epicenter of talent in football history, with an abundance of it in every department. The Ligue 1 clubs and IMF Clairefontaine have been pivotal in helping young footballers reach the next step.

However, the country's world-class talent isn't restricted to only Ligue 1. Several superstars like Paul Pogba and Moussa Diaby have done well in the foreign leagues.

The competition for the top places has been severe, with so many excellent performers. The following five names have done better than the others as per their ratings. These ratings include all aspects of a footballer's performance and are comprehensive.

#5 Dimitri Payet - 7.52

Payet has been superb at Marseille

Marseille star Dimitri Payet has been magnificent this campaign and has been one of the best players for his club. In his earlier stint with Marseille, the creative footballer shone, which took him to West Ham United in 2015. Payet showed his abilities in the Premier League but couldn't settle down in the country.

Since then, the Frenchman has been rocking it in Ligue 1 since his return to Marseille in 2017. Payet has played at wider positions this season. However, his best has come in the attacking midfield position. He has shown remarkable creativity and finishing to become one of the best players in Ligue 1.

COPA90 @Copa90



Standing over a dead ball - you knew what was coming next, you just couldn't stop it... Dimitri Payet at West Ham

Payet has made 36 appearances across all competitions this season and has been the leading man for Marseille. His contribution with 11 goals and 11 assists has been invaluable for the club. Fans will hope Payet keeps up his form to push Marseille to secure a European spot.

#4 Ousmane Dembele - 7.56

When he stays fit, Dembele shows his class

Ousmane Dembele has had a torrid time in the last few years. He first burst onto the scene with Borussia Dortmund, which grabbed Barcelona's attention. A mega-money deal was made, which took the wideman to Camp Nou for over €105 million in 2017. However, the move hasn't transpired the way Dembele would have hoped.

He has endured a torrid time with injuries that have significantly disrupted his progress. Many saw Dembele as the next big thing in world football, but his injuries have been troublesome. His current season has been evidence of that. When he has managed to play, Dembele has looked good, but he has barely got a continuous run.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ousmane Dembélé is now the league's joint second top assister, with 9.



He has only played 12 matches, and started 8 of them. Ousmane Dembélé is now the league's joint second top assister, with 9.He has only played 12 matches, and started 8 of them. https://t.co/8v2JoxMk7R

Dembele has managed a small spell of form in recent times. It has seen him recover from a significant injury to make 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season. The Frenchman has managed to score two goals and make nine assists in those appearances.

#3 Christopher Nkunku - 7.59

Nkunku is having a season of his life

The season that Christopher Nkunku is having is nothing short of amazing. Had RB Leipzig not underperformed this season, his rating may have been higher. Despite the indifferent performances from the German club, Nkunku has been on top with his game.

He has primarily operated as an attacking midfielder and has been highly effective at scoring goals and setting up his teammates. Despite RB Leipzig's early exit in the Champions League, Nkunku was brilliant against Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. It's courtesy of his performances why bigger clubs have shown their interest in the French midfielder.

Nkunku has made 39 appearances across all major tournaments so far this season. He has scored 26 goals and made 15 assists to showcase his abilities. At the time of writing, he is averaging more than one goal attempt per match.

#2 Karim Benzema - 7.77

Benzema has been a loyal performer for the Los Blancos

French forward Karim Benzema may have reached 34 years of age, but he has only gotten better. He has led the Real Madrid attack this season and has been superb. The contrasting fortunes of Real Madrid against PSG and Barcelona emphasize the kind of impact Benzema has on his teammates.

They defeated PSG in the R16 of the Champions League on the back of a Benzema hat-trick. However, as the forward missed the El Clasico due to injury, they received a 4-0 hammering at the hands of their bitter rivals.

As a forward, Benzema isn't the fastest footballer out there. However, his game sense and finishing are top-notch, and he scores goals from seemingly impossible areas. His finishing makes Benzema extremely potent, and his conversion rate is high.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The student is now the master Karim Benzema has become the all-time top French goalscorer after breaking Thierry Henry's record

Benzema has already scored over 30 goals in the current season. He has scored 32 goals and 13 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions so far.

#1 Kylian Mbappe - 7.81

Mbappe has delivered on his promise

The name on the first position requires no introduction. A Ligue 1 and 2018 FIFA World Cup winner as a teenager, Kylian Mbappe has grown since the wonderkid was once at Monaco. There are several talents in football today, but none are perhaps more prominent than him.

As a defender, it isn't straightforward to contain Mbappe. He has extreme pace and trickery, which makes him a nuisance for even the best in the business. He can play anywhere on the attack, which increases his strategic value. He is just as deadly in front of goal as he is while dribbling past opponents.

Kylian Mbappé @TheSoccerBoys4 Kylian Mbappé beautiful skills and goals

PSG may have had an unfortunate exit from the Champions League, but Mbappe did his part, scoring six goals in eight matches. The club are favorites to win Ligue 1 again, and Mbappe has been the best player.

In 37 appearances in all competitions so far this season, he has scored 26 goals and made 17 assists.

