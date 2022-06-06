Belgium vs Poland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Belgium are back in action with another important UEFA Nations League match this week as they take on Poland on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and have a point to prove this week.
Poland are in second place in Group 4 and have been fairly impressive so far. The Polish outfit edged Wales to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.
Belgium, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of their group at the moment and have endured a dismal campaign so far. The Red Devils suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
Belgium vs Poland Head-to-Head
Poland have a surprisingly impressive record against Belgium and have won seven out of the 19 matches played between the two sides. Belgium have managed six victories against Poland and will need to level the scales on Wednesday.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2007 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Poland. Belgium have improved over the years and have a point to prove this week.
Belgium form guide: L-W-D-D-W
Poland form guide: W-W-D-L-W
Belgium vs Poland Team News
Belgium
Thibaut Courtois and Jason Denayer are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Romelu Lukaku suffered an ankle injury against the Netherlands and is unlikely to be risked in this match.
Injured: Thibaut Courtois, Jason Denayer
Doubtful: Romelu Lukaku
Suspended: None
Poland
Jakub Moder remains the only injury concern for Poland this week and will not feature in this game. The Polish side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this match.
Injured: Jakub Moder
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Belgium vs Poland Predicted XI
Belgium Predicted XI (3-5-2): Koen Casteels; Jan Vertonghen, Dedryck Boyata, Toby Alderweireld; Thomas Meunier, Yannick Carrasco, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne; Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens
Poland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jacek Goralski, Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski
Belgium vs Poland Prediction
Belgium were given a reality check in their previous game and face an uphill battle to top their group. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard can pack a punch on their day and will need to bring their experience to the fore this week.
Poland can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Belgium are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Belgium 2-1 Poland