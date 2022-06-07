Wendy's launches new Frosty flavor for the summer: Where to buy, deals, and everything you need to know

Wendy's is heralding the summer season with two 'berry' delicious menu items, starting from Monday, June 6. The chain is introducing a new limited-edition flavor of its beloved Frosty, for the first time in three years, with a fruity twist.

Both summer additions incorporate strawberries, which are widely hailed as the beacon of refreshing summers. The exciting new Strawberry Frosty will be joined by the return of the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad for the third season in a row.

All you need to know about Wendy's Strawberry Frosty

Wendy's Frosty has been one of its five original menu items since 1969 and the chain has rarely felt the need to deviate from its traditional chocolate offering. The milkshake-ice cream crossover didn't get a new flavor for nearly four decades, with the vanilla addition only being introduced in 2006. The chain also briefly launched a limited-edition Birthday cake Frosty in 2019 to celebrate its 50th birthday.

The Strawberry Frosty isn't an entirely new innovation. It was tested in the U.S. and Canada previously, and "merges the same creamy, delectable texture" with a fruity strawberry syrup, to manufacture "a spoonful of summer in every bite."

Sam R. Hall @samrhall Hey, @Wendys , can I assume your Frosty machines work better than @McDonalds ice cream machines? Because I don’t want to be teased with a strawberry Frosty and not be able to find one. Hey, @Wendys, can I assume your Frosty machines work better than @McDonalds ice cream machines? Because I don’t want to be teased with a strawberry Frosty and not be able to find one.

Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said in a press release:

"We're always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season. While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy's."

In keeping with the brand's 'two Frosty flavors at a time' policy, the Vanilla Frosty will take a brief hiatus from the menu during its strawberry counterpart's run. It is slated to return in early September. In the meantime, guests can try out the delectable limited-edition Strawberry Frosty along with the signature chocolate one.

The new dessert has already raked in rave reviews online:

BILL OAKLEY @thatbilloakley The new Wendy’s Strawberry Frosty is terrific, so creamy and strawberry-y. I mean there are no surprises but it delivers 100% and does not taste fake at all. Serious Steamie Award contender! @Wendys The new Wendy’s Strawberry Frosty is terrific, so creamy and strawberry-y. I mean there are no surprises but it delivers 100% and does not taste fake at all. Serious Steamie Award contender! @Wendys https://t.co/Z36MREkMaP

Ben Lesnick @banditloaf Worlds greatest frozen dairy desert reviewer here: Wendy’s strawberry Frosty is very good. Worlds greatest frozen dairy desert reviewer here: Wendy’s strawberry Frosty is very good. https://t.co/ukbuFnFlQR

payne @p0pthechampayne strawberry frosty at wendy’s. life changing. run-don’t walk. strawberry frosty at wendy’s. life changing. run-don’t walk.

jenna ♡ @jennnnak_8 Wendy’s coming out with a strawberry frosty is the best thing they’ve done for humanity Wendy’s coming out with a strawberry frosty is the best thing they’ve done for humanity

Also try: Wendy's Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad

The fast-food chain has come up with a perfect summer-themed pairing for its new Frosty — the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad. The press release describes it as:

"Combining the best flavors of the season, this entrée boasts sun-ripened, freshly sliced strawberries, crisp Applewood smoked bacon and juicy grilled chicken atop a bed of crispy lettuce and spring mix, and is topped off with an Italian cheese blend, candied almonds and a sweet Champagne vinaigrette."

John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at the chain, stated:

"As the only hamburger QSR to offer craft salads, we know a thing or two about what fans look for in a salad, and the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad delivers on our promise for fresh, real and flavorful salads. This summertime blend brings forward fresh, sweet and nutty notes that deliver a flavor explosion in every bite."

The indulgent menu additions are available in restaurants, and via the Wendy's mobile app. With every salad order on the app until July 3, guests can redeem a free small Fry with their purchase. App orders have another perk — guests can earn Rewards points and upon accumulating 150 points, they can redeem a Free Strawberry Frosty.

