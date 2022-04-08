TikTok is obsessed with this avocado-based Filipino dessert: Here's how to make the unexpected three ingredients-only dish

For most people, avocados belong in savory dishes, most notably in guacamole and avocado toast. But for Asians, the fruit has always existed in a sweet context, being used abundantly in classic dessert favorites.

Its versatility, complemented by its mild taste and creamy texture, makes it an ideal companion to several other strong flavor profiles.

The Philippines' crowd-favorite dessert, made with only three ingredients, is so easy and low-effort that even the most amateur of cooks can breeze through the viral TikTok recipe. It's practically impossible to mess up.

How to make TikTok's viral Filipino avocado dessert

ddanielle ❥ @daniniiicolee 🥑I'll keep y'all posted. I gotta try this filipino dessert I've been seeing all over tiktok with avocado & condensed milk…

The dessert started taking over TikTok after TikToker Anna Paul posted a video singing high praises of this dessert. The video has already garnered 6.4 million views and 1.2 million likes, ranking among her most-viewed TikToks.

In the clip, she says:

"I'm trying this Filipino dessert which is avocado, ice, and condensed milk. And it's a dessert, and you eat it all together. I know that avocados are mostly eaten salty, right, or spicy with, like, tacos and stuff. Why not sweet? Why? They taste so neutral."

After trying out the dessert, Paul ends the video by saying:

"This is delicious. You have to try this. Trust me. I know you're probably scared to trust me, but trust me, it's delicious. If this is a dessert in the Philippines — they've been eating this for years — you know it's delicious."

M @kuwmaia SOOOOO GOOD i just had a filipino dessert with avocado, condensed milk and ice and let me tell you

To make this dessert, one must first slice their avocados in half and scoop out the flesh. However, Paul emphasizes that the fruit can be peeled with ease, stripping it off its outer layer instead of scooping out its insides to optimize the yield.

Once the fruit is peeled, it needs to be sliced and added to a bowl with ice and condensed milk. Paul used a plant-based substitute for the condensed milk, but the regular kind can also be used. After a final toss of all the ingredients, the dessert is ready for consumption.

One user commented on the TikTok, saying:

"Filipino here. I eat it with crushed ice, milk/condense milk and sugar and I remember drinking it when I was little."

Other users suggested that the ice should be crushed, instead of Paul's big chunks, for a smoother and creamier texture that almost resembles ice cream.

stan @worldofxtra 👁 filipinos will say "i know a place" and will take you to the kitchen to make u an avocado in milk with ice and sugar dessert

This Filipino rendition is a cult classic that can be whipped up at any time of day within a mere five minutes. However, the dessert isn't exclusively intrinsic to the Philippines.

In March 2020, another TikTok by Vietnamese user @bby.mmii, who had just moved to the US, went viral using the same recipe.

In the video, she says:

"When I came to America, I was very confused as to why you would put avocados in a salad. Because in Vietnam, we would eat it as a dessert. So, today, I will show you how my country eats it."

Commenters under the video mentioned how this was a popular Filipino dessert as well, with the optional addition of sugar.

chan @chnnyxo "the girls that get it, get it and the girls that don't don't!!" - filipino & viet ppl when they invented dessert made out of avocado + condensed milk

imposter allie. @AllexLianne Filipinos Viets

🤝



putting avocados, condensed milk & ice in a bowl as dessert Filipinos Viets 🤝putting avocados, condensed milk & ice in a bowl as dessert

쏭 #992 @1013hnh i tried to make the filipino avocado dessert thing cuz i saw it on tiktok and ITS SO GOOD

While the dish might sound absurd to those who have never seen the fruit being used in desserts, all the rave reviews vouching for it certainly warrant giving it a try.

