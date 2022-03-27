Why are Sumo Oranges trending on TikTok? Internet's latest obsession explored 

TikTok cannot stop raving about the peculiar-looking Sumo oranges that have been all over everyone's feed since they went viral courtesy of an impassioned Trader Joe's customer.

In stock from January to April, the seasonal fruit can be easily distinguished from other orange varieties due to its signature "top knot" that sits atop each orange.

The fruit has enjoyed popularity among niche crowds that already knew of its existence, but its renown suddenly skyrocketed over the past few weeks with the viral TikTok.

TikTok can't get enough of the viral Sumo Oranges

OREO Cookie @Oreo Who else is on Sumo orange TikTok? Who else is on Sumo orange TikTok?

TikToker @elizabethanneventer shows a gray-haired woman at the checkout line of a New York Trader Joe's eagerly talking to other customers in line.

Armed with a Sumo orange in hand, the woman seems to be making a passionate plea for other customers to add the fruit to their carts.

The overlay text in the clip reads:

“Obsessed with this woman [in] line at Trader Joe’s convincing everyone else to buy Sumo oranges too.”

The TikTok then cuts to shots of said customers' baskets, now stocked with Sumo oranges — a testament to the woman's commendable persuasion skills. The video has garnered over 7.1 million views and spawned a chain of TikToks trying out the oranges.

What are Sumo Oranges and are they worth the hype?

Sumo oranges are bred by crossing two different varieties of oranges — the mandarin and the California navel orange. They originated in Japan in the 1970s after being developed for 30 years but are now available across the US.

Senior Food Producer June Xie described the exotic fruit, saying:

"The flesh is super juicy, tart-sweet, like a tangelo but bigger in size and punchier in its citrus twang. The skin is bumpier and thicker than a mandarin’s, but loosened from the fruit segments, so it is easy to peel. They tend to be more expensive.”

They are more expensive than the regular navel oranges, retailing for anything between $3.00 per pound or $4.00 per single orange.

Sumo Citrus, the predominant US-seller of these oranges, explained why they are so expensive:

“It takes four years of constant love and care before a sumo citrus tree produces any fruit. Despite its rugged appearance, this delicate fruit requires far more expertise and gentle handling than any other piece of citrus.”

The steep price tag isn't much of a deterrent for those who want to hop on the viral trend.

Brad @brad_loomis on today’s episode of ‘tiktok made me buy it’ i bought the sumo orange for like $2.70 at trader joes because i saw SO MANY PEOPLE on my fyp rave about it on today’s episode of ‘tiktok made me buy it’ i bought the sumo orange for like $2.70 at trader joes because i saw SO MANY PEOPLE on my fyp rave about it

Yasmeen Kaboud @YasmeenKaboud Yes I did spend $4 on a single sumo orange because tiktok told me it was the best orange ever. Will report back. Yes I did spend $4 on a single sumo orange because tiktok told me it was the best orange ever. Will report back.

Jasmine Bell @jjmastermind I would like to think TikTok does not have any influence on my life but I just bought a sumo orange from Trader Joe’s iykyk I would like to think TikTok does not have any influence on my life but I just bought a sumo orange from Trader Joe’s iykyk

danielle pascual 🧣 @daniellepascual I really bought a sumo orange today because the lady at the 72nd st Trader Joe’s told me to (through tiktok) and you know what ? I don’t regret it I really bought a sumo orange today because the lady at the 72nd st Trader Joe’s told me to (through tiktok) and you know what ? I don’t regret it

Emily @the_good_aggie I need the people of tiktok to stop sharing how good Sumo Citrus Oranges are. They are already hard enough to find, don’t make it harder please I need the people of tiktok to stop sharing how good Sumo Citrus Oranges are. They are already hard enough to find, don’t make it harder please 😭😭😭

Sumo oranges can be eaten by themselves, but like any other citrus fruit, they're versatile ingredients in a number of recipes. You can toss them into a juicy honey-splashed fruit salad, dip the orange segments into a rich, creamy cheese dip of burrata or goat cheese, or drizzle them with chocolate.

If you want to bake with them, substitute any recipes calling for orange or lime juice and zest with sumo orange juice and zest. They also make for great breakfast renditions in fruit yogurt bowls, sumo orange juice, or even smoothies.

Edited by Srijan Sen

LIVE POLL Q. Will you buy the viral Sumo Oranges? Yes No 0 votes so far