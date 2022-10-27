Earlier this week, Wendy's announced a $3 breakfast combo.

The wallet-friendly meal, launched on Monday, October 24, will run for four weeks across all participating stores in the US, ending on Sunday, November 20.

The 830-calories combo consists of a croissant sandwich and seasoned potatoes, which is the "most-mentioned breakfast item across all of Wendy’s social media channels," according to their official press release. The meal can be ordered at the restaurant or through the company's mobile app during breakfast hours, i.e. 6:30 am to 10:30 am.

The croissant sandwich in Wendy's $3 Breakfast Deal comes in two variants

According to the brand's website, the breakfast meal consists of a fan-favorite croissant sandwich and a small order of seasoned potatoes.

For the croissant, diners can choose between bacon or sausage. The press release from Wendy's describes the sandwich as follows:

"...savory sausage or crispy applewood smoked bacon, fresh-cracked eggs and creamy swiss cheese sauce all on a pillowy croissant sandwich."

The sandwich has 410-600 calories, depending on the choice of meat.

Schmidt Family Restaurant Group @SchmidtFamilyRG You read that right! Grab a Sausage or Bacon, Egg, and Swiss Croissant with a small order of Seasoned Potatoes for just $3! This deal won't last forever, so get yourself down to Wendy's for breakfast! You read that right! Grab a Sausage or Bacon, Egg, and Swiss Croissant with a small order of Seasoned Potatoes for just $3! This deal won't last forever, so get yourself down to Wendy's for breakfast! https://t.co/ZtWoUpbF1f

Seasoned potatoes feature natural-cut, skin-on potatoes that are "cooked to perfection and seasoned with cracked black pepper and garlic powder." The side dish comes up to 230 calories.

The press release from Wendy's described the breakfast combo as one that is fit for "dreamers (and savers)," before quipping:

"Some would say, the early bird gets the croissant sandwich...and the seasoned potatoes."

Needless to say, several netizens took to social media to praise the newly-dropped breakfast combo after it was launched earlier this week. Here's what they said:

Jen Rose @Jen__Rose @Wendys Great value!! Add a drink and make it: 1…2…3… $4!!! Half the price then most FF breakfast joints! @Wendys Great value!! Add a drink and make it: 1…2…3… $4!!! Half the price then most FF breakfast joints!

2.O1✨ @MyBeautyHasIt_ That $3 breakfast from Wendy’s be hitting That $3 breakfast from Wendy’s be hitting 😂

Halloween at Wendy's: Great deals for the spooky weekend

The fast food chain is kickstarting the Halloween weekend with five "fang-tastic" deals. The weekend-long celebration of delicious offers will begin on Thursday, October 27 and run through Halloween on Monday, October 31. As per a press release by the company, here's a breakdown of the daily deals:

Thursday, October 27: A free portion of Large "frighteningly good" Hot and Crispy Fry with any purchase. Friday, October 28: Buy one get one offer on Bo(O)go Dave's Single. Saturday, October 29: A free portion of "spooktacular" Small Chili with any purchase. Sunday, October 30: Buy one get one offer on Bo(O)go Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Monday, October 31: A free portion of eerie-sistible Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase.

To avail the spooky offers, order through the company's mobile app and opt for a pick-up at your nearest participating store.

Promotional material for Wendy's Happy Halloweendy's (Image via Wendy's)

Wendy’s is an American fast food restaurant chain founded by Dave Thomas on November 15, 1969, in Ohio. It is the world's third-largest hamburger chain with over 6,700 locations, and is known for its made-to-order square-shaped hamburgers and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes, and the Frosty dessert.

Wendy’s first added breakfast to its menu in 1985 but soon discontinued it after an unsuccessful run. In 2007, the fast food company re-introduced breakfast items to its menu.

Poll : 0 votes