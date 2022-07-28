"Deathcore wendy has entered the chat": Wendy's introduces emo version of their logo, sparks memefest online

Looks like Wendy's has given itself an edgy makeover. The beloved Wendy with pigtails and blue bows has been replaced at London's newest outlet Camden with an "emo" version of the iconic Wendy's logo. The new and improved Wendy has side bangs and a shaggy hairstyle, with black dyed hair mixed in with her redheaded look.

Wendy's UK gave a preview of the new logo on Instagram on June 16 showing a street artist painting three renditions of Wendy's logo — one with a punk spiked hair-do, one with a partially shaved head, and another with side-swept black highlights.

The post was followed by a crowdsourced poll on what should be the new face of Camden Wendy's - and the face with edgy black highlights amassed the maximum votes.

It's up to you to decide which Wendy will be the face of our new Camden restaurant. Comment below to vote.



A) PUNK

B) BOUFFANT QUIFF

A) PUNK B) BOUFFANT QUIFF C) EMO

As you might expect, fans on Twitter were quick to share their reaction to the new emo look. Some even posted memes expressing their excitement.

One user stated that "Deathcore Wendy has entered the chat."

One user spotted similarities between emo Wendy and Touka, a character from Tokyo Ghoul.

One user posted a photo of themselves donning a similar-looking hairstyle while standing beside a sign with the “emo” character.

Wendy's UK was quick to respond to their tweet, cheeking calling it "double trouble." This could also be seen as a sign from the fast food giant that this was no prank or marketing gimmick, but an actual attempt at a logo makeover.

Wendy's new emo logo has gone viral

As soon as the final logo was unveiled, fans did not leave any stones unturned to react to the emo variation of the classic red hair, blue-and-white collar and freckled girl. The original was designed in the likeness of the fast food chain's founder Dave Thomas's daughter, Melinda-Lou “Wendy” Thomas.

ꪑꪊꪀꪖ ꫀꫝ! @CanadianMuna When Wendys goes through an emo phase When Wendys goes through an emo phase https://t.co/hzL6LWtNc1

It looks like people have made their choice, and the newly opened franchise in Camden proudly flaunts the classic logo's new look. In a statement, Tony Barr, senior international marketing director APMEA & Europe, Wendy’s, said:

“As a new brand entering such a culturally-rich neighborhood, it was important for us to show respect for the community and showcase the genuine excitement we have to become a part of it.”

America's beloved fast-food chain Wendy's unveiled the design in collaboration with a group of artists called the Camden Open air Gallery. Shortly before the Camden restaurant’s opening, the group took to Instagram to reveal a mural featuring all three logo designs.

While the alternative emo look is exclusive to the Camden location, the original design featuring a red-headed girl with pigtails remains unchanged on signs and products at all other locations.

The classic logo dates back to 1969 when Dave Thomas opened Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburger Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio.

According to its website, Wendy's currently has more than 6,500 restaurants in 30 countries. It plans to open 400 new outlets across the UK as part of a Europe-wide expansion. The first outlet in the country opened in Reading in June and the fast food chain plans to have five more restaurants by the end of the year.

