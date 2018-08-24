Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Impact Wrestling News: Wendy's restaurant cuts hilarious Scott Steiner 'Math' promo on Twitter

Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
2.16K   //    24 Aug 2018, 14:16 IST

Sc
Scott Steiner

What's the story?

The official Twitter account of Wendy's fast food restaurant company has cut a promo, mimicking the infamous Scott Steiner 'Math' speech from his time in TNA.

In case you didn't know

Scott Steiner is a former WCW, WWE and TNA wrestler, and is a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, WWF Tag Team Champion, and TNA Tag Team Champion.

Debuting in WWE alongside his brother Rick, Scott competed as a traditional high school wrestler, with a varsity jacket, headpiece, and singlet.

In 1998, Steiner's image changed drastically, as he bleached his hair, put on a lot of muscle mass and called himself 'the Genetic Freak'.

He is also known for having rambling incoherent promos, such as the Math one, where he tried to demonstrate why he would win at Sacrifice 2008, in a match against Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe.

Wendy's is a restaurant in North America and has received notoriety in recent years for their Twitter, which incorporates current and past memes as well as roasting other restaurants.

The heart of the matter.

Replying to a WWE fan, the Wendy's Twitter aimed to prove why their food is far superior to others.

"You know they say that all burgers are created equal, but you look at a Baconator and you look at Frozen Beef and you can see that statement is not true. See, normally if you go one on one with another cheeseburger, you got a 50/50 chance of winning.
But we’ve got never frozen beef and that’s not normal! So you got a 25%, AT BEST, at beat us. Then you add Jr Bacon Cheeseburger to the mix, your chances of winning drastic go down. See the drive thru at lunch time, you got a 33 1/3 chance of winning.
But we, we got a 66 and 2/3 chance of winning, because the king KNOWS he can't beat us and he's not even gonna try!
So frozen beef, you take your 33 1/3 chance, minus our 25% chance and you got an 8 1/3 chance of winning at lunch time. But then you take our 75% chance of winning
if we was to go one on one, and then add 66 2/3 per cents, we got 141 2/3 chance of winning at lunch. See Joe, the numbers don't lie, and they spell deliciousness for you at Lunch time.

Impact Wrestling decided to reply.


What's next?

Well, this is some grade-A promoting by Wendy's and is sure to captivate any wrestling fan looking for a burger.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.




