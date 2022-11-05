Wendy's New November Limited Menu: items, dates, and more explored

Wendy's is all set to make your fall special with four new additions to its menu. Leaks and the sharing of an unauthenticated memo on Reddit suggest that the fast food chain will be adding two sandwiches, one special flavor of seasoned fries, and a dessert to their menu for a limited time.

Currently, neither the social media accounts of Wendy's, nor the website have given any such update. However, given the chain's record of bringing new items to the menu each season, the speculations might not be completely wrong.

Wendy's rumored two new limited-time sandwiches will be an addition to the Made to Crave line

It's been more than a month since the leaks and documents first surfaced on Reddit, but the speculations and guesses are yet to stop. The surfaced leaks suggest that the sandwiches have been tested in the Ohio market, where they have received very favorable customer output. Reading through the unauthenticated sources gives a little more detailed info about the four new menu items that will be coming to Wendy's menu this month.

The alleged items that will be available starting November 15, 2022, in outlets throughout the country are - an Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, an Italian Mozzarella Cheeseburger, Garlic fries, and Peppermint Frosty. The sandwiches and cheeseburgers will be an addition to the popular Made to Crave line.

Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich

The first item to hit the menu would be an Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich that would come with a crisp fried chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese and fried mozzarella toppings. The sandwich will come with a tangy, and fresh marinara sauce in a garlic-knot bun.

Italian Mozzarella Cheeseburger

Adding to the inexhaustive range of burgers will be the Italian Mozzarella Cheeseburger, which will come with a beef patty at the center, topped with melted mozzarella and fried mozzarella toppings. The cheeseburger will also come with the same tangy and fresh marinara sauce in a garlic-knot bun.

Garlic Fries

Customers who love the chain's signature fries will now be able to enjoy the freshly revamped fries with sprinkled garlic seasoning.

Peppermint Frosty

The old favorite vanilla frosty will get a new life in the new dessert menu for a limited time. The fast-food chain will be serving Peppermint frosty, made with the classic vanilla drink base mixed with peppermint syrup.

Though the new additions to the menu might be music to the ears of Wendy's fans, what's to follow could also sadden some. The most sought-after drink, Vanilla Frosty, will be leaving the Wendy's menu for a while and will only be available sometime at the beginning of the next year.

Additionally, the leaks indicate that two breakfast sandwiches, the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, will leave the menu to make space for the newly-coming Italian Mozzarella sandwich and burger.

