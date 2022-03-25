Fast-food chain Wendy's reacts in awe after seeing Fortnite's 'The Imagined' skin

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 was speculated to be full of surprises. Well, as luck did have it, the rumors lived up far beyond players' expectations. New vehicles called Titan Tanks are now on the island, IO Blimps stand guard over several POIs, and new mechanics such as mantling (parkour) have been added in as well.

To add some icing to this proverbial cake, Doctor Strange and two more members of The Seven - The Origin and The Imagined - were added in as skins. While these new cosmetics were enough to get the crowd going, one of the most popular Twitter handles in the world decided to chime in on the hype.

The Imagined skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has Wendys' seal of approval

When it comes to sarcastic and humorous posts on Twitter, Wendy's is a trailblazer. So when The Imagined skin was first showcased, it wasn't long before Wendy's Twitter handle took note of the same.

While fast-food chains don't really have anything to do with Fortnite or Epic Games, The Imagined's skin has an uncanny resemblance to, well, Wendy. In a matter of minutes, the tweet 'blew up' on social media and a flurry of replies began pouring in. Here's what a few fans had to say:

Reality_master_foxy @FFoxuwu @FN_Assist @Wendys atleast she is happy to get her own skin XD @FN_Assist @Wendys atleast she is happy to get her own skin XD

Unusual @Chris_Unusual23 @Wendys does this mean your going to replace greasy grove in game. Bet my new landing spot will be the Wendy's restaurant @Wendys does this mean your going to replace greasy grove in game. Bet my new landing spot will be the Wendy's restaurant

Clay @claygamer2003 @Wendys Wendy's is a member of The Seven @Wendys Wendy's is a member of The Seven

big john @gameshed_ @Wendys W W W W W W W W W W W W THEY ACKNOWLEDGED HER @Wendys W W W W W W W W W W W W THEY ACKNOWLEDGED HER

One fan even gathered the courage to ask Wendy's if they played Fortnite:

To everyone's surprise, she did!:

Wendy’s @Wendys @Offic6rr_ we have played it on our twitch a few times @Offic6rr_ we have played it on our twitch a few times

A question remains: Is Wendy actually The Imagined?

When it comes to Fortnite, fans often come up with some crazy and quirky theories. One such theory stated by popular leaker/fans FN_Assist, suggests that Wendy is the actual name of The Imagined.

Given how similar they look, right down to the facial expression, it makes a lot of sense. The theory further adds that she runs Wendy's in her spare time. Now, given that The Seven have advanced technology, The Imagined could indeed travel between dimensions to manage the fast-food chain.

Unfortunately, as convincing as this theory may sound, it's unlikely to be true. Given the tight grip that the Imagined Order has over all of reality, rifting between dimensions wouldn't be all that easy.

With all that being said and done, players need to note that this is not a collaboration of any kind. However, following the exchange of banter between fans and the fast-food chain, Epic Games may just decide to do something about it - officially.

Perhaps in some future seasons, Wendy's will feature in the game as a fast-food chain. In the meantime, with The Imagined skin receiving her seal of approval, players can now proudly don the outfit and charge into battle against the IO.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan