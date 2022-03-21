Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leak hints at an incoming Yakuza collaboration

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 just dropped, and there are already two significant collaborations. Both Doctor Strange (the tier 100 skin) and The Prowler (this season's "secret" skin) are coming in from the Marvel universe on the battle pass. There's a good chance this season, while not fully collaborative, features a lot of collaborations and has started hot already.

There have been plenty of rumors regarding what brands and characters might be arriving this season, but a new leak hints at a possible Yakuza collaboration. Here's what players need to know.

Fortnite x Yakuza collaboration potentially discovered in the game files

Yakuza, also known in Japan as Ryū ga Gotoku, is a Japanese media franchise created, owned, and published by Sega. The franchise incorporates elements from several game genres: beat 'em up, action-adventure, open world, turn-based strategy, and action role-playing.

Now, they might be landing in Fortnite. A recent leak from ShiinaBR, one of the most reputable leakers in the community, hints at a possible crossover.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Here's another Item Shop background that I didn't post yet. It's codenamed "Snowfall" and will be animated with falling snow. Here's another Item Shop background that I didn't post yet. It's codenamed "Snowfall" and will be animated with falling snow. https://t.co/S58Zp7vl7h

An entire section of the Item Shop will be dedicated to this crossover based on the background image. It's something gamers have seen before with the Spider-Man: No Way Home battle pass section.

Many fans familiar with the Yakuza franchise, and more specifically the protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, will recognize this image. However, for those unfamiliar, many believe this is a reference to the main character's dragon tattoo.

Marukin @Marukin333 @Mate_Kpoo @ShiinaBR More likely to be yakuza (background compared to Kiryus tattoo) same dragon head minus a few teeth @Mate_Kpoo @ShiinaBR More likely to be yakuza (background compared to Kiryus tattoo) same dragon head minus a few teeth https://t.co/XZaaTsqkfu

There's a lot of debate about what the leak might be and why or why it's not Yakuza. Others believe it may be for the band twenty one pilots, based on an album cover. Time will ultimately tell, but there is at least one big crossover coming with this background for the Item Shop.

The album cover does look similar (Image via twenty one pilots)

That collaboration and more are rumored for this season. Skins like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, Moon Knight, Morbius, and more may join the game during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

