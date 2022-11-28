What is Great American Cookies’ Elf on the Shelf cake made of? Details explored

Great American Cookies has now launched a new cake to welcome the Christmas season with traditional sweetness. Kicking off an epic partnership with The Lumistella Company, the parent company of Elf on the Shelf, the cookie company recently debuted a limited-time Elf on the Shelf cake.

Available in stores starting November 24, customers can get a hold of the Great American Cookies' Elf on the Shelf cake for a starting price of $44.99. The limited-time cake will be available until December 24 in stores across the country. Customers can place their orders at the nearest store or through the chain's website for pick-up or delivery.

Great American Cookies took to its website to announce the jolly news, with Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing, saying:

“We are so excited to take part in the magic of The Elf on the Shelf tradition leading up to Christmas. While the Scout Elves will be in the homes of their families, we wanted to celebrate them in-store with one of their favorite foods, the Cookie Cake!”

Great American Cookies’ Elf on the Shelf cake comes loaded with a holiday-favorite sweet treat

Great American Cookies @Gr8AmCookies Cookie Cake just in time for all Scout Elves to return Order now & celebrate their return on November 23rd! Introducing The Elf on the ShelfCookie Cake just in time for all Scout Elves to returnOrder now & celebrate their return on November 23rd! bit.ly/3MB9Bub Introducing The Elf on the Shelf® Cookie Cake just in time for all Scout Elves to return 🍪❄️ Order now & celebrate their return on November 23rd! bit.ly/3MB9Bub https://t.co/Xj5rP6E2n2

Elf on the Shelf is a fun, modern-day tradition for children in collaboration with the publication of The Elf on the Shelf picture book by Bell Chanda and Carol V. Aebersold.

The book tells the story of Santa's elves who visit the homes of children to keep watch on their activities - both good and bad - and report them back to Santa Claus. The fun tradition encourages good behavior in children during the holiday season, and even throughout the year.

Carrying the tradition forward, Great American Cookies has now launched the limited-time Elf on the Shelf cookie cake to give children another reason to behave well during the holiday season. Parents who want to bring the traditional sweetness home can get a limited-time cookie cake from their nearest store.

The Elf on the Shelf cake features the chain's original chocolate chip cookies. Carrying the holiday flavors of chocolate chip cookies in every bite, the cake also features a frosting of elves, and comes with colored border icing.

Both the batter for the cake and border icing can be customized for an additional cost.

In brief, about Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies @Gr8AmCookies Can you find our logo? Once you find it, tag a friend you’re thankful for! 🦃 Can you find our logo? Once you find it, tag a friend you’re thankful for! 🦃🍪 https://t.co/KVVDkZKKW7

Founded in 1977, the Great American Cookie Co. is known for its gourmet cookies. An American chain of independent and franchised stores, the company does business in the United States as Great American Cookies, and is popular for its special cookie cakes.

Headquartered in Atlanta, the chain has more than 290 stores across the country, with most of them located in malls. The gourmet cookie chain was founded by Michael J. Coles and his partner Arthur Karp, with the idea of selling cookies based on a family recipe passed on to Karp's wife.

