Panera Bread Bakery Shakes: Flavors, prices, dates, and other details revealed

Panera Bread is making a big move with the launch of its first line of milkshakes. Ever since the dawn of the era, the chain has shown its loyalty towards baked goods and quick snacking options, but it seems like they have now decided to take their menu up a notch.

The Bakery Shakes milkshake line features two fan-favorite items - Fudge Brownies and Kitchen Sink Cookie - accompanied by a new flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake, in a sippable cool drink.

Considering all the love the chain's Fudge Brownies and Kitchen Sink Cookies receive every year, the milkshakes promise to be an absolute banger among fans. Available in selected stores across Texas starting November 17, the new milkshakes can be purchased for the suggested price of $5.79.

Panera Bread seems to be testing the new product for now, with the nationwide launch expected to be in the summer of 2023. Though there is no news on how long these limited-time milkshakes will be available, customers are best advised to get their hands on the chain's sippable sweet delicacies at the earliest.

Orders for the three new drinks can be made at the chain's stores or through the app and website for pick-up and deliveries.

Panera Bread Bakery set to introduce its Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl Shake

Panera Bread has been committed to baked goods since 1987, but every once in a while the chain brings up something new on its menu to keep its customers engaged.

In its previous attempts to make dining at the chain worthwhile for its customers, the chain launched a baked chicken sandwich last spring. A healtheir alternative to trending fried chicken sandwiches, the baked chicken sandwich was well-received by the chain's customers.

In a bid to encourage customers to dine in at the chain, flat-breaded pizza was added to the chain's menu in 2020. With the recent launch of milkshake testing rounds in selected Texas towns and cities including - Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, Kileen, Temple, Waco, and Waxahachie - Panera Bread hopes to access the customer response to decide upon the nationwide launch of the milkshakes.

Kitchen Sink Shake, Fudge Brownie Swirl Shake, and Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl Shake (Image via Panera Bread)

Kitchen Sink Shake

The Kitchen Sink Shake features the iconic Kitchen Sink cookie pieces blended with caramel syrup, vanilla cream, ice, and a hint of sea salt. The Kitchen Sink Shake is served with whipped cream toppings and caramel drizzle.

Fudge Brownie Swirl Shake

The Fudge Brownie Swirl Shake features Panera Bread's classic Fudge Brownie chunks blended with vanilla cream and ice. It comes with whipped cream toppings and chocolate drizzle.

Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl Shake

A new flavor on the bakery chain's menu, the Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl Shake features a blend of vanilla cream, ice cubes, strawberry puree, and cream cheese. The refreshing Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl Shake is topped with whipped cream and comes with fresh strawberry slices.

Founded in 1987, Panera Bread Company is an American chain of bakery cafes, with over 2000 stores across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Sunset Hill, Missouri, the bakery cafe chain offers a wide variety of baked dishes like - bagels, brownies, cookies, croissants, muffins, bread, and much more.

The chain also offers a wide range of fast food like - pasta, pizza, salads, sandwiches, etc. Customers can also get coffee and other specialty beverages at the chain's stores.

