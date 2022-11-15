What items are available on Peet’s Holiday Menu 2022? Details revealed

Peet’s Coffee recently unveiled its holiday menu, which is packed with fresh items sure to brighten up your festive mood.

The specialty coffee chain will be serving multiple hot and cold limited-time beverages, along with a new sandwich in coffee bars across the country. The chain will also be returning some of the holiday favorites to its menu.

The chain took to its website to announce the news on November 1, with Jessica Buttimer, vice president of the brand, stating:

“Most of us can’t imagine getting through the holidays without coffee; we think of it as the indispensable support beverage, right there when you need a break from shopping or for caffeinating your marathon decorating nights.”

Peet’s coffee will also continue its tradition of thanking customers for their patronage on December 24. Customers visiting the chain's stores on the said date can avail a small brewed coffee or tea for free at participating coffeebars across the country. The offer does not require any purchases to be made, and is limited to one coffee or tea per person visiting the store.

What's on the droolworthy menu of Peet’s Coffee?

If you have ever visited Peet's Coffee on a chilly day, you already know how magical their coffees can be. However, hot coffee isn't the only thing that the chain's good at, and boasts a wide range of hot and cold beverages, droolworthy quick bites, snacks-on-the-go, chocolates, and much more.

Prepped up for the holiday season, Peet’s coffee has an all-new holiday themed menu loaded with seasonal beverages and a quick snack. The new items are available in stores across the country and can be enjoyed via dine-in, pick-up, or deliveries.

Let's dive into the menu and see what's coming this season at your favorite specialty coffee chain:

New Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte with Brown Sugar Jelly (iced)

New Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte with Brown Sugar Jelly - iced (Promotional Image via Pete's)

A sweet and aromatic plant-based latte featuring Peet’s signature Holiday Spice and Baridi Cold Brew combined for an icy drink. Layered upon a scoop of brown sugar jelly, the creamy oat milk latte delivers a fun holiday experience for the chain's customers.

Holiday Spice Latte (iced or hot)

Holiday Spice Latte - iced or hot (Promotional Image via Pete's)

Available in both the iced and hot variants, Peet’s Holiday Spice Latte is an old favorite made with Peet’s Holiday Spice - a blend of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg. The beverage features freshly steamed milk and hand-pulled Espresso Forte, along with a dusting of baking spice.

Peppermint Mocha (iced or hot)

Peppermint mocha - iced or hot (Promotional Image via Pete's)

Refresh your holiday mood with Peet’s holiday favorite Peppermint Mocha featuring the Espresso Forte, chocolate sauce, and sweet peppermint. Available in both iced and hot variants, the fragrant beverage is topped with a fluffy cloud of whipped cream.

Dark Roast Holiday Blend

Dark Holiday Blend 2022 (Promotional Image via Pete's)

Want to try the authentic Peet’s coffee right at home? The Dark Roast Holiday Blend is here for you. The seasonal favorite blend brims with the joy of the holidays through the light notes of Guatemalan chocolate, smooth Kenyan blackcurrant, and Ethiopian candied peel. Topping it up with a full Sumatran Finish, the blend features the finest beans of the year, all roasted to perfection.

The Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

Waffle Chicken Sandwich (Promotional Image via Pete's)

Imagine everyone's favorite Waffles meeting the heart-warming chicken, that's the Chicken & Waffles Sandwich for you. The holiday special features a savory chicken sausage, wrapped around with a crispy layer of toasted gouda cheese, bacon, and a custom sweet & spiced spread, all sandwiched between two sweet maple waffles.

Visit a Peet’s store near you to try the new menu today. The limited-time items don't have a discontinuation date yet, but customers are best advised to try the new items at the earliest.

Founded by Alfred Peet in Berkeley, California, Peet’s Coffee started operations back in 1966. Currently, the chain offers retail products like roasted coffee, coffee blends, and bottled coffee in 12,000 grocery stores across the country. It also serves a wide range of cold and hot coffee, quick bites, tea, and other beverages in 200 chain stores across the country.

