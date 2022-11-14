Taco Bell healthy options: 5 things to eat and maintain your calorie count

Struggling to eat healthy but can't give up your love of fast food? Fret no more, Taco Bell is here to the rescue. The taco chain has an expansive list of food items that will be sure to help you keep your daily calorie intake in check.

Fast food is often synonymous with high calories, but the taco chain has tweaked its menu throughout the years to fix that. The fast food chain claims to have at least 75% of its menu items to be below 500 calories. In addition, customers can always customize their orders to increase or decrease their calorie consumption for each meal.

The chain serves most of its food 'Fresco style,' meaning that all dairy-based sauces have been prepared with freshly chopped tomatoes instead, thus reducing the calories on your daily platter. Customers looking for an even reduced calorie count can customize their orders to switch fillings like beef with chicken.

Burrito Supreme, Crunchy Taco, and more items on the Taco Bell menu to maintain your calorie count

Scientific reports over the years claim that an adult needs to consume at least 2000 to 2500 calories each day. Though the actual requirements may differ depending on your daily activities, experts often recommend keeping your calorie intake in check.

The restaurant chain has added many low and high-calorie options to its menu, which can be further customized to increase or decrease the total calorie count. People with a highly active lifestyle may want to consume more calories per meal, while people who are dieting may choose to consume less.

Here's a list of five top food items on the Taco Bell menu that make for a good breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

1) Fresco Style Crunchy Taco (140 cals)

Start your day with a 140-calorie Fresco Style Crunchy Taco. Featuring a crunchy corn body with seasoned beef, cheese, and lettuce, the original item carries around 170 calories, but a quick customization makes it a perfect low-calorie breakfast.

Switch the seasoned beef with chicken to reduce 20 calories, and get a quick breakfast for $3.34.

Fresco Style Crunchy Taco (image via Taco Bell)

2) Fresco Style Soft Taco with Beef (160 cals)

The Fresco Style Soft Taco with Beef is sure to make for a filling breakfast. Seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheese wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, the original soft taco carries around 180 calories. Upgrade it by adding chicken and beans to increase the count to 240 calories. You can get the customized taco for $4.54.

Fresco Style Soft Taco with Beef (image via Taco Bell)

3) Fresco Style Burrito Supreme (340 cals)

Loaded with seasoned beef, refried beans, lettuce, red sauce, cheddar, onions, and tomatoes, the original Taco Bell Burrito Supreme has 400 calories. The Fresco Style Burrito does not include any cheddar, sour cream, or red sauce, thus reducing the calorie count to a mere 340 calories.

If you're feeling a bit famished, add a side of seasoned fries with 120 calories, and get the 450-calorie lunch for $4.89.

Fresco Style Burrito Supreme (image via Taco Bell)

4) Fresco Style Burrito Supreme with Extra Steak (380 cals)

A good Burrito lunch gives you enough energy to carry on for the rest of the day. While the Fresco Style Burrito Supreme comes with beef, you can substitute it with extra steak for an additional 40 calories. You can also add seasoned rice to the mix and take the total calorie count to 430. You can get this delicious lunch for $7.44.

Fresco Style Burrito Supreme with Extra Steak (image via Taco Bell)

5) Fresco Style Power Menu Bowl (310 cals)

Loaded with protein and fiber, the Power Menu Bowl is the perfect dinner platter for you. Carrying a total of 310 calories, the Fresco Style Power Menu Bowl includes - chicken, seasoned rice, black beans, lettuce, and tomatoes in an energy-packed meal. You can get the Fresco Style Power Menu Bowl for $6.29.

Fresco Style Power Menu Bowl (image via Taco Bell)

Customers can get their orders Fresco Style by requesting the same while placing their order in stores, or customizing the items through the mobile app and website when ordering online for pick-up or deliveries.

Poll : 0 votes