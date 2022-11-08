Taco Bell breakfast menu: Restaurant hours, items, and more explored

A reworked breakfast menu from Taco Bell is all it takes for taco lovers across the country to get their breakfast fix from the taco chain. The Mexican-style fast-food chain has greatly improvised its menu in the last few months, adding many new options to match people's breakfast needs.

Customers across the country can visit the taco chain's outlets between 7 am to 11 am, and enjoy the breakfast hour menu. Customers can choose from a number of affordable and light breakfast options, or simply eat tacos all day if they wish to do so.

Taco Bell breakfast menu includes biscuit taco, grande scrambler, and more

Taco Bell outlets will have their breakfast hours between 7 am and 11 am, both on weekends and weekdays. Though there may be some outlets that open late on weekends, the breakfast hours don't change greatly.

The taco chain's breakfast menu includes a number of single-serve breakfasts, breakfast combos, beverages, and more. You can find the full list of single serves here:

Menu Item (Single serves) Price A.M. Grilled Taco (Bacon/Sausage) $1 A.M. Crunchwrap (Bacon/Sausage/Country) $2.49 A.M. Crunchwrap (California/Steak) $2.79 - $2.99 Biscuit Taco (Egg & Cheese/Sausage & Cheese) $1.99 Biscuit Taco (Bacon, Egg & Cheese/Sausage, Egg & Cheese) $2.49 Grande Scrambler (Bacon/Sausage/Steak) $2.49 - $3.29 Grilled Breakfast Burrito (Country, Bacon/Country, Sausage) $1.29 Cheesy Burrito (Bacon/Sausage/Steak) $1.69 - $2.49 Cinnabon Delights (2 Packs) $1 Hash Brown $1

Breakfast combos include a medium beverage and a choice of Hash Brown or two Cinnabon Delights. Here's the list of breakfast combos:

Menu Item (Breakfast Combo) Price A.M. Crunchwrap (Bacon, Sausage/Bacon, Country) $4.49 A.M. Crunchwrap (California/Steak) $4.79 - $4.99 Biscuit Taco (Egg & Cheese/Sausage & Cheese) $3.99 Biscuit Taco (Bacon, Egg & Cheese/Sausage, Egg & Cheese) $4.49 Grande Scrambler (Bacon/Sausage/Steak) $4.69 - $5.49 Cheesy Burrito (Bacon/Sausage/Steak) $3.69 - $4.79

The chain also serves value breakfasts that are all under a dollar, and give you just the right energy for a head start early in the morning. Check out the list of value breakfasts here:

Menu Item (Value) Price Grilled Breakfast Burrito $1 Breakfast Soft Taco $1 Sausage Flatbread Quesadilla $1 Grilled Breakfast Burrito Fiesta Potato $1 Mini Skillet Bowl $1 Hash Brown $1 Value Mountain Dew Kickstart Orange Citrus (Small) $1 Cinnabon Delights (2 Packs) $1

Many of the items on the breakfast menu can be customized to meet specific requirements. Customers can also get their choice of morning beverages from several options, including iced coffee, lemon tea, orange juice, and even soft drinks on the breakfast menu.

breakfast soft taco with bacon (Promotional Image via Taco Bell)

Get free Cheesy Gordita crunches at Taco Bell this week

Tacos without Taco Bell just doesn't sound real anymore. So, if you haven't visited the taco chain recently, here's a good reason to visit one of their stores today. For almost the first two weeks of November (November 1 to November 12), Taco Bell will be giving free Cheesy Gordita crunches to its customers.

To claim the free Gordita, a customer has to make a minimum purchase of $15 through the chain's mobile app. The free Gordita will be available to all customers who spend the required amount, irrespective of whether they receive their food through pick-up, delivery, or dine-in.

The low-cost menu might not make it easy to hit the $15 mark without ordering excess food, but there can never be enough tacos. Just in case it seems a little too much, you can always rely on a friend or sibling to share a few tacos with you.

