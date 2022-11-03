Taco Bell World Series free tacos: How does the "Steal a Base" deal work explained

Taco bell is back with its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion for the ongoing 2022 baseball World Series. The campaign first started in 2007 and rewarded a free "Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco" anytime a team stole a base.

On October 18, 2022, the company announced its beloved baseball promotion. Additionally, the fast food brand gave a special reward to anyone who predicted the "Taco Hero" or the first player to steal a base. If one correctly predicted the game's "Taco Hero," they got a free medium drink with the taco.

Taco Bell @tacobell Steal a Base, Steal a Taco is BACK! Get your free taco reward and more when you sign up for Taco Bell Rewards on our app. Steal a Base, Steal a Taco is BACK! Get your free taco reward and more when you sign up for Taco Bell Rewards on our app. https://t.co/emJbA3A7R7

How to get your Taco Bell World Series "Steal a Base" free taco

To score a free taco, one must download the fast food brand's mobile app and sign up for the rewards program. The process requires one's name, birthday, and email. Not to mention, one can get a free item (choice between Soft Taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, or Beefy 5-Layer Burrito) just by signing up.

Members have ten calendar days from the date the base is stolen to trade in their offer. Moreover, each reward member can only redeem one taco per season. The free tacos have a retail price of $2.29.

New and old rewards members have an added bonus if they predict the "Taco Hero." They have had a chance to choose till 11:59 on October 27, 2022. Although the predictions are now closed, members can still claim the free taco.

This season's "Taco Hero" is Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who stole the base in the first game against the Houston Astros on Friday, October 28. The Phillies went on to win the game 6-5.

The promotion is an effort by Taco Bell to be part of the "cultural phenomenon" that is the World Series

The World Series is the name for the annual championship play-offs between two professional baseball teams in North America: the American League (AL) and the National League (NL). Both teams together make up Major League Baseball.

This is the 11th year Taco Bell has brought back its promotion. In an email discussion with The Takeout, the fast-food brand explained:

"'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' was introduced as a way of celebrating the stolen base, which has declined in numbers over the last two decades, but remains an exciting part of the game for fans"

Further adding:

"Taco Bell’s partnership with Major League Baseball has been a fantastic way to bring sports fans and taco fans together to cheer for the one thing everyone can get behind no matter the jersey on their back: free tacos."

Taco Bell is back with its World Series promotion "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" (Image via Taco Bell )

However, this is not the only sports-related campaign the company has initiated. It adapted its World Series promotion for the NBA (National Basketball Association), a professional basketball league based in America, to "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco." Everyone scores a free taco when a team that is losing in the first half of the NBA finals game wins in the second half. Moreover, the fast-food chain rewards the "most dedicated" football fans with free food through the "Live Más Student Section" program.

Taco Bell is an American chain of fast-food restaurants known for its Mexican-cuisine-inspired dishes. The brand is known for its tacos, burritos, nachos, and specialty items. It also regularly holds various sports-related sponsorships and marketing promotions.

Poll : 0 votes