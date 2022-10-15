What is Truff Sauce at Taco Bell? Ingredients explored, availability and all about the limited-time spicy loaded Nacho fries

Following a successful test launch in 2021, Taco Ball is once again teaming up with TRUFF to bring the Truff Sauce back to their menus. The sauce, that was paired with the fast food chain's nacho fries, was the perfect topping to the dish. The catch, however, was that the sauce was previously only available at Taco Bell's Irvine, California branch, where the company headquarters.

The good news is that the brand has announced that their nacho fries infused with Truff sauce will now be available nationwide from October 13, for a limited time only.

Taco Bell @tacobell Our newest collab is heating up. @Truffsauce x Taco Bell. Our newest collab is heating up. @Truffsauce x Taco Bell. https://t.co/Fbc7UIQ96M

What's in the Truff Sauce? Know about the ingredients and availability

The loaded truff nacho fries comprise the iconic truff sauce on top of a bed of classically seasoned fries, topped with grilled and marinated steak, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and warm nacho cheese sauce along with reduced-fat sour cream. The snack is offered at a price of $4.45.

In 2021, the luxury hot sauce brand partnered with the fast food chain brand to test out their new product on a select few items from their menu. Back then, the sauce was only available at the headquarters' store. The product was well-received by the public, following which the brand has decided to introduce it to the rest of the nation.

The sauce features the Truff brand's unique blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers. The Truff sauce is creamy owing to the truffle infused olive oil. It also holds subtle hints of bell peppers, and, unlike other hot sauces, it is not overwhelmingly spicy. The sauce also compliments the creaminess of the Taco Bell dishes.

Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews, shared why they brought back the sauce. Since its test launch last year, Taco Bell patrons have shared the disappointment of not being able to get a taste of the sauce due to its selective availability. Matthews said:

"We heard from fans all over the country about how bummed they were that they didn't get a taste."

Mathews hopes that the relaunch will be met with the same fervor. She stated that she is excited for fans of both brands to get a taste of the sauce:

"Even though it's not for long, we can't wait for fans of both brands to try them and we're thrilled to bring our bold yet luxurious flavor experiment to everyone."

After demanding a return of the sauce to the menu, and even "threatening" the brand, Taco Bell obliged its fans. It is now clear that fans have responded positively to the launch.

The original Nacho fries will stay on the menu for an extended period of time. If you do not wish to have the nacho fries, you can add the Truff sauce for an additional $1. Starting October 13, 2022, the sauce will be available for two weeks or until stocks last.

Poll : 0 votes