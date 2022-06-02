Taco Bell Mexican Pizza: Fan favorite dish temporarily off-menu due to ingredient shortage

Taco Bell is experiencing a scarcity in the supply of ingredients for its Mexican pizza - a lack that comes barely two weeks after the dish returned to the menu. With the return of the pizza, the franchise recorded a demand seven times higher than when it was a staple.

The organization has revealed that plans are underway to bring the pizza back to customers once the supply chain is improved.

How the rising demand for the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza lead to a supply shortage

It appears that the craving for Mexican pizza among food lovers went off the grid as the company revealed that high demand was recorded in certain areas. For example, the fast-food makers shared that a restaurant in California gathered over 1000 sales of Mexican pizza in one day. This included a whopping order of 180 packs from a customer.

Such a sharp rise in sales led to the pizza being consistently sold out, forcing Taco Bell to take the dish off its menu. However, the absence is only temporary. The food franchise, in an address to fans, reassured them that measures were being put in place to prevent such happenings in the future.

The ingredients for a Mexican pizza include two tortilla shells with refried beans in between, seasoned beef, chopped tomatoes, melted cheese, and Mexican pizza sauce.

It is safe to say that Taco Bell, which is a subsidiary of Yum Brands!, recorded skyrocketing success with the relaunch of its Mexican pizza - a sign that despite the persistent sacrcity, the company seems to have won fans' hearts with the dish.

Another factor that could have truncated sales during the relaunch was how fans voiced a perceived change in the flavor of the pizza pie. This happened days after the relaunch, when netizens took to social media to pen their observations. However, this did not stop orders from rolling in.

Looking back at the last time the Mexican Pizza went off-menu

This pizza type, which was first added to the menu in 1994, used to be a regular on the food list until it was erased alongside several items in 2020.

Taco Bell president Mike Grams released a statement at the time noting that the organization was looking to streamline the meals available on the menu for a more efficient service. He added that there was progress after the narrowing down started.

However, a constant year-long petition from consumers demanding its return, eventually led the company to respond. The food item made its comeback on May 19 and witnessed a surge in sellouts. Prior to its relaunch, music star Doja Cat also dropped a teaser for it - the Juicy crooner announced the pizza's comeback at the 2022 Coachella, making a TikTok rap specifically directed for the same.

So far, Taco Bell has assured the public that the beloved pizza meal will be restocked for consumption. What's more, the company promises a permanent return of Mexican pizza on its menu by fall!

