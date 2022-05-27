Did Taco Bell change Mexican Pizza recipe? Company denies rumours 

Taco Bell brought back Mexican Pizza earlier this month. However, fans believe it's not the same pizza they have showered with love in the past.

The Mexican fast-food chain took the item off the menu in September 2020, leading to a consumer outburst accompanied by numerous social media posts and a petition with over 100k signatures to bring it back.

Fans believe that Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza has changed

The pizza was added to Taco Bell's menu in 1994. It is made with two tortilla sheets, layered with pizza sauce, beans, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and a melted three-cheese blend. However, fans who purchased the item after its re-release shared that they sensed a change in the item. The difference is very subtle and probably connected to the tortilla base.

Reporter Colette Bennett explained the change by saying:

"This shell has less of the lip-smacking flavor of the original, and the texture has changed a bit as well. The taste was a bit more flour-heavy, and while the crunch was still there, it was not as pleasurable as the original."

One user posted on social media saying that the original was "lighter and flakier and didn't taste like corn tortillas."

Numerous Twitter users felt the same way, and here are some of their reactions:

tea, actually 🇺🇦 @dsneyvoice Does anyone else think the Mexican pizza tastes different now that it’s back? 🤔 Does anyone else think the Mexican pizza tastes different now that it’s back? 🤔

Shy 🐍♒️🧭 @todesesser Taco Bell brought back the Mexican pizza, but it tastes different Taco Bell brought back the Mexican pizza, but it tastes different 😑

Jojo @fanficlibrarian Just got a mexican pizza from Taco Bell and it is not the same. Looks like they are using a different shell and it is all soggy and gross. :( Just got a mexican pizza from Taco Bell and it is not the same. Looks like they are using a different shell and it is all soggy and gross. :(

Kelsie Stampley @kelsiestampley Starting my day off right. I finally got my Mexican pizza. But something is different. 🤔 Starting my day off right. I finally got my Mexican pizza. But something is different. 🤔 https://t.co/OxaSIZn0sf

Souless Woo @SoulessWoo The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza does taste different The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza does taste different

Many consumers expect the company to have changed the recipe or its base items. Twitter user @somedetroitguy posted:

"Was so disappointed with the new Mexican Pizza. The old fried flour tortilla was amazing - changing it to a hard, tostada-style corn tortilla is a huge downgrade and made it inedible."

This could be true, looking at Taco Bell's statement upon the return of the dish. The statement read:

"The masterminds in the Taco Bell test kitchen worked to streamline operations and ingredient sourcing, and leave a lighter footprint at the same time."

However, upon being questioned about any changes, a company spokesperson confirmed that no ingredients were changed in the Mexican Pizza.

Mexican pizza has constantly been selling out since its return

Mexican Pizza is continuously selling out at the food joint. Customers had to go around looking in multiple outlets to find the item. Locations serving the dish had long queues, making customers wait for hours for the product.

Susan L. Comer @scomer72 @jlf0404 @CourtTV Whaaaaattttt?!! I'll have to go check it out! I was at Taco Bell trying to get a Mexican Pizza. They are sold out!!! Guy in the car behind me was trying to get one too! @jlf0404 @CourtTV Whaaaaattttt?!! I'll have to go check it out! I was at Taco Bell trying to get a Mexican Pizza. They are sold out!!! Guy in the car behind me was trying to get one too!

Outer Space Jace 🚀✨ @hellyeahbruh Went to Taco Bell for the return of the #mexicanpizza and got stuck in line for 20 minutes only to find out at the intercom that they were sold out. Y u gotta do me like that @tacobell Went to Taco Bell for the return of the #mexicanpizza and got stuck in line for 20 minutes only to find out at the intercom that they were sold out. Y u gotta do me like that @tacobell? 😭

Anj @humbleroots11 and that's not including the people inside Y'all this taco bell has a hour and a half long line for the Mexican pizzaand that's not including the people inside Y'all this taco bell has a hour and a half long line for the Mexican pizza 😱 and that's not including the people inside

Even celebrities like Doja Cat and Dolly Parton are fans of the pizza. Doja even wrote a song about the Mexican joint's take on the pizza, which she posted on her TikTok account. The lyrics to the song read:

"I got beans, I need meat, I need a shell with the sauce and the cheese."

Her song brought together many fans who agreed with the singer and missed the food item. The singer later announced the pizza's return during her 2022 Coachella performance.

Even country singer Dolly Parton loves Mexican pizza. She worked with Taco Bell to create a satirical musical about the famous food item. The musical premiered on TikTok on Thursday, May 26.

