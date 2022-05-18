Taco Bell Mexican Pizza early access: How to purchase the fan-favorite dish through app revealed

Everyone's favorite pizza from the Taco Bell menu returns after millions of users pleaded for its comeback. The franchise announced the return of its Mexican Pizza on social media last month.

It is scheduled to reinstate its position on the restaurant menu from May 19. However, some fans might be able to get early dibs on the item.

How to buy Taco Bell Mexican Pizza before everyone else?

The Mexican Pizza was one of the most notable items from the fast-food joint. It is made with two tortilla sheets, layered with pizza sauce, beans, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and a melted three-cheese blend.

However, Taco Bell removed the item in November 2020 to create a faster, more cohesive restaurant menu and experience. Its removal from the chain's menu cards created a buzz on social media as numerous fans tagged and requested the franchise to bring the item back. A petition with 200k signatures was also made for its return. The requests and messages seem to have worked, as the item is making a comeback on Thursday, May 19.

The deal is sweeter for loyalty members on the Taco Bell app, who can get early access to the pizza beginning May 17. All they have to do is order on the mobile app for in-store or drive-thru orders at participating locations.

Members who received a mystery reward during the Super Bowl LVI will also have a chance to win a free Mexican Pizza on May 19.

The company's CEO, Mark King, said in a statement last month:

"Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."

Mexican Pizza: The Musical starring Dolly Parton

The Mexican Pizza is getting its musical, starring Dolly Parton. The upcoming satirical musical about the famous pizza is streamed on TikTok at 8 pm est on Thursday, May 26.

The food chain shared a playbill for the musical a week ago on their Instagram account. Parton also posted about the musical on her social media, featuring a script for the play.

The singer had previously shared her love for the menu item in an interview last January, where she talked about the fast food she liked to eat. She said that she used to love the Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell and exclaimed that "they should" bring it back.

Even the award-winning rapper Doja Cat is a fan of the item. She posted a video on her TikTok account saying:

"Hi, I made a song about Mexican Pizza because I love it so much, I wish that Taco Bell didn't discontinue it a year ago."

She continued by singing a song dedicated to the food item. The lyrics for the piece read:

"I got beans, I need meat, I need a shell with the sauce and the cheese."

Her video was loved by millions of fans who shared a similar sentiment as the Woman singer. She later revealed the return of the dish during her 2022 Coachella performance.

