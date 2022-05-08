What did Dolly Parton say about her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction? Country star opens up on accepting recognition despite declining it initially

Dolly Parton has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, despite previously requesting to "respectfully bow out" of consideration.

Following her induction on Wednesday, Parton told Billboard that while she had reservations about accepting the honor, she now feels "great" about it.

“I feel honored that all the people that voted for me did. And I appreciate the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame people for staying there with me,” Parton told the outlet in an interview published Wednesday. “I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy.”

She continued:

“It was just always my belief — and I think millions of other people out there too — always thought the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock ‘n’ roll business, and I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don’t want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard.”

Dolly Parton is a country legend

Parton, whose hits include Jolene, I Will Always Love You, and 9 To 5, initially declined her nomination, claiming that country music was not eligible.

"I hope the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame understands and is willing to consider me again if I'm ever worthy," she said in March. "However, this has inspired me to release a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album in the future, which I have always wanted to do!"

Organizers objected to her rejection, stating that Rock & Roll "is not defined by any one genre."

"Dolly Parton's music influenced a generation of young fans and countless artists who came after her," they said in a statement."Her nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered."

Given her prolific and beloved career, it's no surprise that Parton has been nominated for a plethora of awards. She also received the Living Legend Award from the Library of Congress. She was also honored with the National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Parton may not have won as many Grammys as Solti, but she will always be evergreen to her fans. However, the future is still bright for the legendary musician. She could quickly rack up several honors with future work.

