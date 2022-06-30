Taco Bell Big Cheez It Tostada: Price, ingredients and everything to know about the limited-edition snack collaboration

When it comes to reinventing snacks, Taco Bell knows it best. This time around, it is reimagining a Tostada. On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced that it is collaborating with Cheez-it to test out two innovations - Taco Bell Big Cheez-It Tostada and Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme.

Both the items feature an oversized Cheez-it cracker. The new additions are being tested in just one location in Irvine, Southern California, and will be available for two weeks or until supplies last.

Know about Taco Bell Big Cheez-It Tostada: The bigger cracker tastes like the original

New menu items are being explored with oversized Cheez-it (image via Instagram/TacoBell)

The Big Cheez-It Tostada features a cheez-it, 16 times the size of the original cracker. The tostada is reportedly a little bit longer than 4-inches. The giant cracker is made of 100% cheese and retains the original toasty cheese flavor of the smaller cheez-it.

The item is then layered with seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese. The ingredients are then topped with a dollop of reduced-fat sour cream to cut down on at least some calories.

The item costs $2.49 only, which means you can get the cheesy treat for a family of four for $10.

Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's chief food innovation officer, said in a press release,

“There are few things that everyone can agree on … but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all,”

She went on to say,

we’re thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way.”

Along with Tostado, the classic crunchwrap has been given a cheez-it twist. Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme replaces the Tostada shell with a big-ol' cheez-it, surrounding it with seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream, wrapped in a tortilla and grilled to perfection.

The Crunchwrap supreme can be purchased for $4.29 only through the fast-food chain's website and mobile app.

Netizens react to the new Cheez-it additions

Reactions to the news have been majorly positive, and fast-food enthusiasts are desperate to get their hands on the cheesy monstrosity.

Dan Conlin @ConVito Taco Bell is apparently testing a new product in California.



It's a giant Cheez-It tostada.



Words cannot express how badly I want this to succeed. Taco Bell is apparently testing a new product in California.It's a giant Cheez-It tostada.Words cannot express how badly I want this to succeed. https://t.co/wNOM3ENPKa

GeoffinLincoln @GeoffinLincoln Me heading to Taco Bell to get the Cheez-it tostada Me heading to Taco Bell to get the Cheez-it tostada https://t.co/Lby4DoPYHc

SAINT. @VicCopacetic Ppl really driving to Irvine to eat that “Big Cheez-It Tostada” from Taco Bell Ppl really driving to Irvine to eat that “Big Cheez-It Tostada” from Taco Bell https://t.co/0Zptpz1Iun

Bob Chichinske @bob_chichinske Don’t worry everyone, we took the trip to confirm that the @tacobell Cheez-It tostada is absolutely amazing and you’re gonna love it don’t worry. Don’t worry everyone, we took the trip to confirm that the @tacobell Cheez-It tostada is absolutely amazing and you’re gonna love it don’t worry. https://t.co/wpjiYfcMEK

Jenny Milkowski @jennymilk PUT THIS IN MY MOUTH! Taco Bell Releases Tostada Made With Giant Cheez-It. PUT THIS IN MY MOUTH! Taco Bell Releases Tostada Made With Giant Cheez-It. https://t.co/bwXLGkGcLS

This is not the first time Taco Bell has partnered with other snack brands to create a multiverse of culinary madness. The fast-food giant teamed up with Doritos to create the Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Loco Tacos (seasoned beef and cheese taco in a Doritos shell). It was added to the menu earlier this year.

In 2009, Cheez-it partnered with Pizza Hut to release their Stuffed Cheez-it Pizza. This shows that there are multiple ways in which snacks can be combined to create new flavors.

