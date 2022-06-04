Pizza Hut drag book controversy explained as 'woke' reading programme takes over Twitter 

Pizza Hut has been facing immense backlash and even threats of a boycott for featuring a book about a boy who dresses in drag in their book club's reading list suggestion. The book was part of the chain's special selection to celebrate Pride Month.

The restaurant's 'Book It!' reading incentive programme has been one of its long-standing traditions since 1984, aimed at promoting reading among youngsters. Children in grades PreK-6 can furnish their school-issued certificates as proof of having read the designated book to be rewarded with a free pan pizza.

Why are conservatives trying to boycott Pizza Hut?

Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok @pizzahut sponsors a program which incentivizes kids in PreK-6th grade to read books. This week, one of their suggested books is “Big Wig.” A book about a child who becomes a drag performer. .@pizzahut sponsors a program which incentivizes kids in PreK-6th grade to read books. This week, one of their suggested books is “Big Wig.” A book about a child who becomes a drag performer. https://t.co/5FTQC5ubCo

The book at the centre of this controversy, Big Wig by Jonathan Hillman, was chosen alongside Perfectly Pegasus by Jessie Sima and Be Amazing: A History of Pride by Desmond is Amazing. Pizza Hut's reading list email applauded these books for their attempt to:

"Explore the uniqueness of every person, celebrate our individuality and encourage kids to see that what makes us different, makes us special.”

Story continues below ad

The book's author, Jonathan Hillman, was over the moon at his book being picked for Pizza Hut's 'Book It!', claiming the he'd grown up partaking in the programme himself.

Big Wig, published in February, is a children's illustrated novel that follows the story of a young boy who likes dressing up, and whose wig gives magical powers to those who wear it. The book's blurb reads:

"In the spirit of Julián Is a Mermaid, this irrepressible picture book celebrates drag kids, individuality, and self-confidence from the perspective of a fabulous wig!"

Story continues below ad

The official description for the book is as follows:

"When a child dresses in drag to compete in a neighborhood costume competition, he becomes B. B. Bedazzle! A key part of B.B. Bedazzle’s ensemble is a wig called Wig. Together they are an unstoppable drag queen team! But Wig feels inadequate compared to the other, bigger wigs. When Wig flies off B. B.’s head, she goes from kid to kid instilling confidence and inspiring dreams in those who wear her."

Simon and Schuster, the publishers of the children's book, also lauded the universal messaging of the book, which is sure to resonate with many kids. It said:

"[Big Wig] celebrates the universal childhood experience of dressing up and the confidence that comes with putting on a costume. And it goes further than that, acknowledging that sometimes dressing differently from what might be expected is how we become our truest and best selves."

Story continues below ad

Conservatives slam Pizza Hut online for promoting the drag book among children

The selection sparked an uproar amongst the conservatives who tore into Pizza Hut for allegedly 'going woke.' Many clamoured for a boycott of the pizza chain for trying to poison the minds of children by exposing them to 'p*rverse s*xualities,' pledging to never order from them again. Here are a few of their tweets:

Brigitte Gabriel @ACTBrigitte Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke. Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke.

Story continues below ad

Brigitte Gabriel @ACTBrigitte I will never eat Pizza Hut again.



Our children are too important! I will never eat Pizza Hut again.Our children are too important!

Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec I warned you about what Pizza Hut had become but you weren't ready to hear it I warned you about what Pizza Hut had become but you weren't ready to hear it

Story continues below ad

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Pizza Hut is going to regret going woke. Patriots will hurt them in their bank accounts. Pizza Hut is going to regret going woke. Patriots will hurt them in their bank accounts.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Eat pizza at a local Italian or Greek restaurant, NOT a woke Pizza Hut chain. Eat pizza at a local Italian or Greek restaurant, NOT a woke Pizza Hut chain.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Papa John’s has and always will be better than Pizza Hut.



Pizza Hut has gone woke, now they must go broke. Papa John’s has and always will be better than Pizza Hut.Pizza Hut has gone woke, now they must go broke.

Story continues below ad

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Pizza Hut wants young children to read books about drag queens, this is a problem. Pizza Hut wants young children to read books about drag queens, this is a problem.

Julia Brooks Gunnells 🌟 #GiveOfYourself @craftelady twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/… Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto BREAKING REPORT: A book about a child who becomes a drag performer titled "Big Wig" is PIZZA HUT'S newest recommendation this week for their incentive program geared towards kids in PreK-6th grade... BREAKING REPORT: A book about a child who becomes a drag performer titled "Big Wig" is PIZZA HUT'S newest recommendation this week for their incentive program geared towards kids in PreK-6th grade... Well, that ended Pizza Hut for me. Suggesting this book for 4 yr olds up to 12 yr olds!? Allowing your child to be a drag queen and perform for adults is child abuse. #GoWokeGoBroke Well, that ended Pizza Hut for me. Suggesting this book for 4 yr olds up to 12 yr olds!? Allowing your child to be a drag queen and perform for adults is child abuse. #GoWokeGoBroke twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/…

Story continues below ad

Pamela Hensley @PamelaHensley22 Pizza Hut just recommended a book about a drag queen to children in pre-k to 6th grade. It's time to switch to Papa John's. Pizza Hut just recommended a book about a drag queen to children in pre-k to 6th grade. It's time to switch to Papa John's.

Paul A. Szypula @Bubblebathgirl Why is Pizza Hut now pushing drag books on kids in Pre-k and up — isn’t that perverse?



🤔 Why is Pizza Hut now pushing drag books on kids in Pre-k and up — isn’t that perverse?🤔

Abaris the Hyperborean ☀ @AryasOf Pizza Hut is promoting children's books about drag queens. I'm eating at Little Caesars for now on. Hail Caesar! Pizza Hut is promoting children's books about drag queens. I'm eating at Little Caesars for now on. Hail Caesar! https://t.co/ov5A0la95D

Story continues below ad

This unprecedented backlash on such a large scale has perplexed several people over how conservatives unanimously chose trivial matters like Pizza Hut's book club reading pick to attack, while the nation is still reeling from the aftermath of the rise in mass school shootings. Here are a few of their tweets:

Lechonk STAN Account @Spartan_dawg12 Brigitte Gabriel @ACTBrigitte Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke. Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke. We’ve had like 30+ mass shootings the last 3 weeks and we got morons worried about Pizza Hut and rainbows twitter.com/actbrigitte/st… We’ve had like 30+ mass shootings the last 3 weeks and we got morons worried about Pizza Hut and rainbows twitter.com/actbrigitte/st…

Willowstaff @Willowstaffer GOP is furious at Pizza Hut for celebrating pride month; Democrats are furious that kids are getting slaughtered in school. Let that sink in. GOP is furious at Pizza Hut for celebrating pride month; Democrats are furious that kids are getting slaughtered in school. Let that sink in.

Story continues below ad

Aaron Hoyland @aaronhoyland All these folks mad at Pizza Hut because they think reading a book about drag queens will somehow turn kids into drag queens are going to be shocked to learn that I read a ton of Hardy Boys as a kid but have yet to solve one single mystery. All these folks mad at Pizza Hut because they think reading a book about drag queens will somehow turn kids into drag queens are going to be shocked to learn that I read a ton of Hardy Boys as a kid but have yet to solve one single mystery.

Mason @msnblack Brigitte Gabriel @ACTBrigitte Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke. Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke. so let me get this straight - the same people that are against cancel culture are now trying to....cancel Pizza Hut? twitter.com/ACTBrigitte/st… so let me get this straight - the same people that are against cancel culture are now trying to....cancel Pizza Hut? twitter.com/ACTBrigitte/st…

Story continues below ad

anyone_want_chips @anyonewantchips Republicans are outraged with Pizza Hut for celebrating Pride Month. Democrats are outraged with gun violence. Notice the difference. Republicans are outraged with Pizza Hut for celebrating Pride Month. Democrats are outraged with gun violence. Notice the difference.

Joshua Ratliff @Josh_Ratliff734 Children being massacred in school



Republicans: lock the doors, they’ll be fine.



Pizza Hut recommends a book for kids



Republicans: oh my god we must cancel and ban Pizza Hut, they’re a danger to our kids! Children being massacred in schoolRepublicans: lock the doors, they’ll be fine.Pizza Hut recommends a book for kidsRepublicans: oh my god we must cancel and ban Pizza Hut, they’re a danger to our kids!

Kyla In The Burgh 🏴‍☠️🔥 @KylaInTheBurgh I hope the same Republican conservatives who are canceling Pizza Hut for supporting pride month are also canceling Elon Musk, who put out a rainbow Tesla, touted his company scoring 100/100 four years in a row on LGBTQ equality & had his company March in a pride parade. I hope the same Republican conservatives who are canceling Pizza Hut for supporting pride month are also canceling Elon Musk, who put out a rainbow Tesla, touted his company scoring 100/100 four years in a row on LGBTQ equality & had his company March in a pride parade.

Story continues below ad

Spice8Rack @Spice8Rack "I hate WOKE things", "Pizza Hut is WOKE now", pal why don't you try WOKEing away from your computer and seek fulfilment within the fleeting beauty of life. "I hate WOKE things", "Pizza Hut is WOKE now", pal why don't you try WOKEing away from your computer and seek fulfilment within the fleeting beauty of life.

Berny Belvedere @bernybelvedere I understand not being into a book about a kid being a drag performer, but “they took everything from us” is an extremely funny way to respond to an initiative by Pizza Hut. I understand not being into a book about a kid being a drag performer, but “they took everything from us” is an extremely funny way to respond to an initiative by Pizza Hut. https://t.co/u1dy7xAr1O

Dice 🎲 🌻 @jdice03 @kylenabecker @libsoftiktok @pizzahut If a book turned your kid into a drag queen, I’ve got news for you: They were going to be a drag queen with or without that book. @kylenabecker @libsoftiktok @pizzahut If a book turned your kid into a drag queen, I’ve got news for you: They were going to be a drag queen with or without that book. 😂

A few others pointed out the irony of the people who once denounced cancel culture now indulging in the same, against Pizza Hut at that. The chain has not acknowledged this bizarre controversy that it finds itself unwillingly enveloped in.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far