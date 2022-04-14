What is Spokane-style pizza? Viral trend and recipe explained 

Just as people were trying to resolve the pineapples on pizza debate, the new Spokane-style pizza arrived to add more fuel to the fire. Josh Scherer created the unique dish. He posted the dish on TikTok, and since then, netizens have been left intrigued.

Josh Scherer is the in-house chef of Good Mythical Morning, a YouTube channel hosted along with North Carolina's Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal. They graduated from North Carolina State University.

Josh Scherer @MythicalChef Made Spokane-style pizza and honestly it’s my new favorite. So good. Made Spokane-style pizza and honestly it’s my new favorite. So good. https://t.co/tdT8MqoFhx

Scherer is also the author of The Culinary Bro-Down Cookbook. The foodie is also part of the YouTube channel Mythical Kitchen, and the podcast A Hotdog is a Sandwich.

In the TikTok video that has since gone viral, the chef claimed that the specific pizza recipe is highly underrated. However, it is essential to note that the recipe is not as well-known as other types of pizzas.

How to make the viral Spokane-style pizza?

The viral 36- second TikTok video showed Scherer placing pizza dough topped up with layers of fry sauce, canned salmon, green bell peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, and the unexpected ingredients, strawberries, into a Pyrex container. He went on to bake the pizza "Detroit-style" and top it off with more fry sauce.

The creative chef also stated that he used "wild-foraged strawberries from the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene region" during the video.

After the pizza was hot out of the oven, he tried a bite and said:

“You got that good quality eastern Washington Salmon, you’ve got that beautiful creamy fry sauce and that little hit of sweetness and acid from the strawberry. I see why the entire city of Spokane and the greater Coeur d’Alene region really love this pizza. This is awesome.”

As his video made the rounds, netizens deliberated on whether such a recipe ever existed. Spokane’s KHQ claimed that they have “never heard of it.” KREM stated that they were unfamiliar with the specific style of pizza.

The National Desk also reported that they were confused about the dish’s existence. A local claimed- “As a citizen of Spokane, this is not a thing.”

Internet reacts to viral dish

Since the video has grabbed the attention of many, netizens took to Twitter to roast the recipe deemed to be unappetizing. Many confirmed that the dish had never existed before. A few hilarious reactions from unimpressed Twitter users read:

mary magdump @wounddwrrior420 spokane pizza literally isn't real spokane pizza literally isn't real

Candy 🇺🇸 @candymh46 @RexChapman @MythicalChef Seriously no and btw (just in case anyone else is wondering) no "spokane" style pizza is NOT A THING (yes, i'm a "local"). Just because you post this online and call it that does not make it a freakin thing. @RexChapman @MythicalChef Seriously no and btw (just in case anyone else is wondering) no "spokane" style pizza is NOT A THING (yes, i'm a "local"). Just because you post this online and call it that does not make it a freakin thing.

ViMo Forever @VinylMornings Me before watching the "Spokane-style pizza" video: this should be interesting, there's a lot of neat regional favorites for pizza

Me after watching the "Spokane-style pizza" video: Me before watching the "Spokane-style pizza" video: this should be interesting, there's a lot of neat regional favorites for pizzaMe after watching the "Spokane-style pizza" video: https://t.co/XllqXLXWLE

🤷‍♂️ @VancouverSteeze thing is clearly a troll guys 🤷‍♂️ The Spokane pizzathing is clearly a troll guys 🤷‍♂️ The Spokane pizza 🍕 thing is clearly a troll guys 🤷‍♂️

mary magdump @wounddwrrior420 spokane pizza is going to make me insane you can't just make up a new local culinary thing and tell everybody its popular. if anything we'd be incorporating huckleberry into it strawberries don't even fucking compute spokane pizza is going to make me insane you can't just make up a new local culinary thing and tell everybody its popular. if anything we'd be incorporating huckleberry into it strawberries don't even fucking compute

WA Dept. of Health @WADeptHealth Logged onto Twitter. Saw "Spokane-style pizza" trending. Watched the video. Logged off Twitter. Logged onto Twitter. Saw "Spokane-style pizza" trending. Watched the video. Logged off Twitter. https://t.co/9v1BYXnt2t

JimJimmyJames @tripjnc @MythicalChef Me checking out the Spokane style pizza video @MythicalChef Me checking out the Spokane style pizza video https://t.co/30SrsFCpaE

Following the immense backlash that Scherer was receiving across social media channels, he took to his Twitter account, claiming that netizens’ “rage retweets only encourage” him to attempt novel recipes. He also reiterated that the unique pizza already exists.

