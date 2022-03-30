"Maybe it will inspire other kids to follow their dreams" - Bianca Andreescu ahead of her new children's book release

Bianca Andreescu last played a competitive match at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open, where she lost in the third round to Anett Kontaveit. She withdrew from the 2022 Australian Open, citing "collective sadness and turmoil" due to a number of reasons.

The Canadian recently revealed that she recently attended the Wisdom and Well-being Program in Nosara, Costa Rica. She has also been keeping herself busy with other off-court activities, including shooting for commercials and writing a book.

Andreescu's children's book titled “Bibi's Got Game: A Story about Tennis, Meditation and a Dog Named Coco” is ready for its official release on 31 May 2022.

Andreescu on Wednesday took to social media to post a reminder of the book's release. The 22-year-old posted a photograph with an author's copy of the book, which she said is essentially "her story".

"My author copies of Bibi’s Got Game just arrived! For my first picture book, I wanted to share my story and how meditation (and my dog, Coco) keep me focused. Maybe it will inspire other kids to follow their dreams! I was so excited to see them, and to work with @mbleatherdale , @chelseaobyrne , and @tundrabooks. Ball’s in your court!" Andreescu wrote on Indtagram

Co-authored by Mary Beth Leatherdale, “Bibi's Got Game: A Story about Tennis, Meditation and a Dog Named Coco” is anectodal in nature and follows stoties from Abdreescu's on and off-court life.

Bianca Andreescu to drop down to No. 118 in the WTA rankings

Bianca Andreescu at the 2021 US Open.

Bianca Andreescu chose to skip both Indian Wells and the Miami Open this year. Having reached the finals at the latter tournament last year, she was defending 650 ranking points.

The Canadian, who is currently ranked at No. 44 with 1198 ranking points, will drop out of the top 100 by virtue of dropping the 650 points that she was defending at the WTA 1000 event.

Andreescu reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 in 2019 shortly after her triumph at the US Open, but has witnessed a steady decline since. Injuries have kept her away from the tennis court for extended periods and she has not posted the best results of late.

The Canadian dropped out of the top 10 following her quarter-final loss to Maria Sakkari at the 2021 US Open and her continued absence from the tour has further taken a toll on her ranking. That said, Andreescu is set to return to competitive action at the Stuttgart Open, scheduled to be held next month.

