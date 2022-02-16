"I went there to rediscover myself" - Bianca Andreescu after attending the Wisdom and Well-being Program in Costa Rica 

World No. 43 Bianca Andreescu recently attended the Wisdom and Well-being Program in Nosara, Costa Rica to "rediscover herself." The Canadian said she had a lot of fun at the retreat, met some "incredible people" and experienced many new things.

Bianca Andreescu withdrew from the 2022 Australian Open in December, revealing that the last two years have been "very challenging" for her, both physically and mentally. The Canadian admitted to feeling like she was "carrying the entire world" on her shoulders.

However, the former US Open champion seems to be in good health now and shared pictures of her visit to Costa Rica on her Instagram handle. Hailing the program as an "unforgettable" event, Andreescu said it taught her some really valuable lessons.

"Wow. My time @bluespiritcostarica during the Wisdom and Well-being Program was unforgettable!! I went there to rediscover myself and have some alone time but it turned out to be so much more… I met many incredible people, experienced new things, the speakers/ teachers down there taught me so much, and most importantly I had lots of fun. Can’t wait to come back!" Andreescu captioned the post.

Bianca Andreescu to miss Indian Wells Open

Andreescu at the 2021 US Open

Andreescu will not make her return to the WTA tour at the Indian Wells Open as her name does not feature on the list of participants at the event.

The canadian stunned the tennis world by winning the WTA 1000 event in 2019 at the age of just 18. She defeated the likes of Garbine Muguruza, Elina Svitolina, and Angelique Kerber en route to her maiden WTA title.

She also became the first wildcard to lift the trophy at Indian Wells.

Tennis Channel

Up 36 spots in the rankings

Youngest Indian Wells champion since Serena



Your 2019 Indian Wells Women's Champion, Bianca Andreescu.

First wildcard winner. Up 36 spots in the rankings. Youngest Indian Wells champion since Serena. Your 2019 Indian Wells Women's Champion, Bianca Andreescu.

The 21-year-old recently expressed her joy at the return of the Odlum Brown VanOpen, which is returning as a WTA 125 event in August. In a video posted on the tournament's official Twitter handle, Andreescu said that such an event will help improve the "profile of women's tennis" in Canada.

Odlum Brown VanOpen



It's Canadian tennis star and former World No. 4 Thank you for your support, Bianca!



vanopen.com



Look who else is super excited about the return of the VanOpen this Aug. 14-21 at Hollyburn Country Club! It's Canadian tennis star and former World No. 4 Bianca Andreescu! Thank you for your support, Bianca!

