"At this point, I have to be grateful just for being back on the court" - Bianca Andreescu on her return from long injury spell

Bianca Andreescu was ranked as the World No. 4 in October 2019, before a knee injury forced her out of the game for more than a year. Since then the former US Open champion has had to reconsider her priorities, being appreciative of just being back on the tennis court these days.

In a recent interview with Australian Open TV, Bianca Andreescu reflected on the past two years of her life. She called them a difficult period not only for herself personally, but for everyone in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consequently, just getting to play tennis again was enough to make the World No. 46 feel grateful.

"At this point, I have to be grateful just for being back on the court since October 2019," Andreescu said. "It was a tough period, not only for me but for everyone."

Bianca Andreescu stated her wishes for the upcoming season, but did not center them around results. The Canadian believed that she would be happy as long as gave her everything on the court and trusted herself.

"I just want to go out there, play my best tennis, trust my capabilities and the training that I've had," Andreescu said. "Hopefully I can do big things."

Andreescu further disclosed that she dedicated her time away from the game to quiet introspection. The 21-year-old added that she tried to think of her bad days as "challenges" to overcome, instead of "setbacks" to agonize over.

"Outside of everything else, I did take time for myself to reflect on myself as a person and the whole world," Andreescu said. "The best athletes, they're able to take it more as a challenge than a setback. I try to have that mindset too."

Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the 2022 Australian Open

Bianca Andreescu has already announced that she won't be playing at the 2022 Australian Open, citing her physical and mental health. Instead, the Canadian will be targeting a comeback later this year when she is fully fit.

Andreescu returned to action in 2021, but could not match her form before the injury. She lost at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the first round, and won only one match at the Australian Open.

She reached the fourth round at the US Open. However, subsequent premature exits pulled her WTA ranking all the way from No. 7 to No. 46 by the end of 2021, her lowest in three years.

