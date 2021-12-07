"I want to give myself extra time to re-set, recover and grow" - Bianca Andreescu announces withdrawal from 2022 Australian Open on Twitter 

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the 2022 Australian Open. The Canadian announced her withdrawal on Twitter, addressing her fans in a long and emotional message.

Bianca Andreescu was last seen in action at the 2021 Indian Wells. She made a comeback on the tour this year after missing out on the whole of last season due to her back problems. But physical fitness is not the only reason why the 21-year-old will not be taking part in the Australian Open.

In her tweet, Andreescu highlighted that the past two years have been really difficult for her mentally as well. Her own illness as well as her grandmother's affected her severely.

In the message, she mentioned that her situation off the court is still affecting her game and stated that there were even times when she didn't feel like herself because of extreme sadness.

Bianca Andreescu at the US Open 2021

Mental health has been a talking point in tennis in the recent past. Earlier this year, Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon Championships citing her mental health issues.

espnW @espnW Naomi Osaka said she will be taking an indefinite break from tennis, and that the sport was no longer bringing her joy. Naomi Osaka said she will be taking an indefinite break from tennis, and that the sport was no longer bringing her joy. https://t.co/pBvFw2NImD

Following her early exit at the US Open, the Japanese star took an indefinite break from tennis because she wanted to return to the court only when she felt 100% mentally fit.

"Will come back stronger than ever"- Bianca Andreescu

In the same tweet, Andreescu said that she wants to spend some time off-court and work on herself before returning to the tour.

Bianca Andreescu at the US Open 2021

The Canadian emphasized that even though she won't be appearing in Melbourne in the upcoming year, she will soon start her training and practice.

The 2021 tennis season didn't turn out to be a great one for Andreescu. Even though she was the runner-up of the 2021 Miami Open, losing to Ashleigh Barty in the finals, the first-round exits at the French Open, in Berlin, and at the Wimbledon Championships are not something the Canadian star will be proud of.

As a result of her poor performances, Andreescu lost WTA points, pushing her down to No. 46 in the rankings.

Bianca Andreescu's return date to the court is uncertain at the moment. However, fans expect her to make a terrific comeback soon and win many laurels in 2022.

