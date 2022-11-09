“Been craving one for almost a decade”: Fans get excited days before Taco Bell’s Enchirito limited-time return

After a decade-long wait, Taco Bell is finally bringing back the OG Enchirito. Discontinued in 2013, it has been one of the most sold items on the chain's menu. The burrito-enchilada fusion dish features a flour tortilla packed with a juicy filling of diced onions, beef and beans. The tortilla is coated in red sauce and has a layer of melted cheddar cheese toppings.

First sold in the '70s, the Enchirito will be returning to the chain starting November 17 and will be available till November 20.

News of Taco Bell bringing back the Enchirito has fans excited, and some can barely contain their enthusiasm as a few days remain until the return of their favorite. An Enchirito fan took to Twitter commenting on how long they have been craving the chain's fusion dish.

Melissa @Mexifornian Counting down the days until Taco Bell brings back the Enchirito bc I’ve been craving one for almost a decade Counting down the days until Taco Bell brings back the Enchirito bc I’ve been craving one for almost a decade 😭

Taco Bell fans share their excitement as the awaited day approaches

In the month of September, Taco Bell pitted the Enchirito against the Double Decker Taco, allowing customers to vote for their favorite and have it returned for a limited time. Enchirito fans across the country voted for their favorite in massive numbers, thereby securing a win for the fan-favorite item.

Taco Bell @tacobell will be back for a limited time starting 11/17. This one's all you, #TeamEnchirito . The Enchiritowill be back for a limited time starting 11/17. This one's all you, #TeamEnchirito. The Enchirito™ will be back for a limited time starting 11/17. https://t.co/6zUPuhncmh

Now that Enchirito fans are finally about to get their hands on the fusion dish at the end of this week, their excitement levels seem uncontainable. Several tweets about the much-awaited comeback have flooded Twitter, only adding to the anticipation surrounding it.

Here are some reactions:

Camille Tow @TowCamille hola papis, 10 more days until I can slide a delicious @tacobell enchirito into my fat mouth 🤠🌮 hola papis, 10 more days until I can slide a delicious @tacobell enchirito into my fat mouth 🤠🌮 https://t.co/GyLRt67V21

LotBTailgate @MullettNight @BillFOXLA The Enchirito coming back to Taco Bell and that’s all that matters!! @BillFOXLA The Enchirito coming back to Taco Bell and that’s all that matters!!

Bill Pendleton @BillPendleton @tacobell Hey, now that you've saved humanity with the Mexican Pizza, you've done everyone the bestest favor with the Enchirito @tacobell Hey, now that you've saved humanity with the Mexican Pizza, you've done everyone the bestest favor with the Enchirito

Brandon 🫶🙌🙏🫶 @roundontheends The Enchirito is coming back to @tacobell next week, and I'm anxious to get one again. The Enchirito is coming back to @tacobell next week, and I'm anxious to get one again.

𝕶𝖆𝖗𝖆 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖛𝖊𝖗𝖘 🏳️‍⚧️ https://darn.social @DarnSocial @tacobell Yeah so excited i no longer have to convince staff to recreate at it for me just hope its not the same $5+ cost to order as it is to recreate it. @tacobell Yeah so excited i no longer have to convince staff to recreate at it for me just hope its not the same $5+ cost to order as it is to recreate it.

A user mentioned the taco chain in their tweet, urging the chain to "hurry up with the Enchirito."

❦𝙽𝚊𝚞𝚐𝚑𝚝❦ @NotYourNaught Hey @tacobell can you hurry up with the enchirito already? It’s my all time favorite. Plus, thanks for doing it on my birthday month. My parents are just as excited. I don’t want just 2 weeks of it. Oh, how well does the red sauce freeze? Cause I am going to need to stockpile. Hey @tacobell can you hurry up with the enchirito already? It’s my all time favorite. Plus, thanks for doing it on my birthday month. My parents are just as excited. I don’t want just 2 weeks of it. Oh, how well does the red sauce freeze? Cause I am going to need to stockpile.

One user seemed displeased with the Taco Chain about the limited number of days the Enchirito will be available for. The chain has mentioned that the awaited fusion dish will be available for three days only.

Raschaelle @LexaRaschaelle @tacobell wtf!? Bringing back the enchirito for 3 days? That's less time than the time wasted to put in the votes. Do better! @tacobell wtf!? Bringing back the enchirito for 3 days? That's less time than the time wasted to put in the votes. Do better!

The chain has discontinued some of its major items in the last few years, much to the disappointment of fans. Some of the discontinued items include - Enchiritos, Double Decker Tacos, Cantina Tacos, Triple Steak Stack, and Meximelt. A user bashed the taco chain in their tweet about the discontinuation of some of the most popular items.

steve watts @WattsBighog001 @tacobell Hey Taco Bell ... how stupid can you be? You get rid of the Tostada, you get rid of the Enchirito, you get rid of the Meximelt, now you start selling French fries!??!! How stupid are you? Who's running this place??!! What are you gonna do next? Get rid of Tacos???!!! @tacobell Hey Taco Bell ... how stupid can you be? You get rid of the Tostada, you get rid of the Enchirito, you get rid of the Meximelt, now you start selling French fries!??!! How stupid are you? Who's running this place??!! What are you gonna do next? Get rid of Tacos???!!!

Get a free World Series taco at Taco Bell today

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos this baseball World Series season, and you may not want to miss it. In a bid to promote stealing bases - a declining activity in baseball games these days - the taco chain will be giving free tacos to its customers for every base stolen.

Customers can get free tacos by signing up to the rewards program in the chain's mobile app. Each customer gets one Doritos Locos taco for the season, which can be claimed within 10 days of the date when the base was stolen in the game.

Taco Bell @tacobell Steal a Base, Steal a Taco is BACK! Get your free taco reward and more when you sign up for Taco Bell Rewards on our app. Steal a Base, Steal a Taco is BACK! Get your free taco reward and more when you sign up for Taco Bell Rewards on our app. https://t.co/emJbA3A7R7

The taco chain runs a similar deal every World Series season to promote the game while treating its customers to free tacos. The chain also had a free taco offer running during NBA games this season.

