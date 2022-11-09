“Been craving one for almost a decade”: Fans get excited days before Taco Bell’s Enchirito limited-time return

After a decade-long wait, Taco Bell is finally bringing back the OG Enchirito. Discontinued in 2013, it has been one of the most sold items on the chain's menu. The burrito-enchilada fusion dish features a flour tortilla packed with a juicy filling of diced onions, beef and beans. The tortilla is coated in red sauce and has a layer of melted cheddar cheese toppings.
First sold in the '70s, the Enchirito will be returning to the chain starting November 17 and will be available till November 20.
News of Taco Bell bringing back the Enchirito has fans excited, and some can barely contain their enthusiasm as a few days remain until the return of their favorite. An Enchirito fan took to Twitter commenting on how long they have been craving the chain's fusion dish.
Taco Bell fans share their excitement as the awaited day approaches
In the month of September, Taco Bell pitted the Enchirito against the Double Decker Taco, allowing customers to vote for their favorite and have it returned for a limited time. Enchirito fans across the country voted for their favorite in massive numbers, thereby securing a win for the fan-favorite item.
Now that Enchirito fans are finally about to get their hands on the fusion dish at the end of this week, their excitement levels seem uncontainable. Several tweets about the much-awaited comeback have flooded Twitter, only adding to the anticipation surrounding it.
Here are some reactions:
A user mentioned the taco chain in their tweet, urging the chain to "hurry up with the Enchirito."
One user seemed displeased with the Taco Chain about the limited number of days the Enchirito will be available for. The chain has mentioned that the awaited fusion dish will be available for three days only.
The chain has discontinued some of its major items in the last few years, much to the disappointment of fans. Some of the discontinued items include - Enchiritos, Double Decker Tacos, Cantina Tacos, Triple Steak Stack, and Meximelt. A user bashed the taco chain in their tweet about the discontinuation of some of the most popular items.
Get a free World Series taco at Taco Bell today
Taco Bell is giving away free tacos this baseball World Series season, and you may not want to miss it. In a bid to promote stealing bases - a declining activity in baseball games these days - the taco chain will be giving free tacos to its customers for every base stolen.
Customers can get free tacos by signing up to the rewards program in the chain's mobile app. Each customer gets one Doritos Locos taco for the season, which can be claimed within 10 days of the date when the base was stolen in the game.
The taco chain runs a similar deal every World Series season to promote the game while treating its customers to free tacos. The chain also had a free taco offer running during NBA games this season.