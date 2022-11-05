Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches: How to avail for one whole week

Popeyes is going all out this National Sandwich Day (November 3, 2022) with its free Chicken Sandwich offer. Running through the week till National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9), the fast food chain will be giving free chicken sandwiches in a buy-one, get-one deal.

Customers ordering a chicken sandwich combo through the fast food chain app or website will get a second chicken sandwich for free. Also available for deliveries and pick-up orders made through the mobile app, the deal can be availed on both the spicy and simple variants for the rest of the week.

The official Instagram handle of the fast-food chain announced the free sandwich offer with a vibrant post, which had fans excited about it.

What makes Popeyes' Fried Chicken Sandwiches so special?

Popeyes' Fried Chicken Sandwiches are popular among sandwich lovers all over the country. It's not just the fried chicken or the sauces that make these sandwiches special.

Every day, the fast food chain prepares the chicken by marinating succulent chicken pieces in a secret blend of Lousiana spices for almost 12 hours. The marinated pieces are then hand-battered and deep fried in piping hot oil, giving them their signature crunchiness.

The end result is a heart-warming sandwich with a crunchy fried chicken center, paired with some tangy sauces and pickles, all packed between two soft and fresh breads.

How sandwich lovers feel about Popeyes chicken sandwiches

Ever since Popeyes started selling chicken sandwiches in August 2019, the fast food chain has managed to keep its customers hooked with its delicious food and crazy offers. A perfect example of the same was the 59-cent chicken offer launched by the fast food chain on its 50-year anniversary in June.

Staying true to its soul and serving great chicken sandwiches all year round, the fast food chain has gotten the attention of many sandwich lovers. Soon after the free chicken sandwich offer was announced, social media was abuzz with reactions from fans and critics alike.

Powder Cuff Hates Greg Abbott @powdercuff Popeyes chicken sandwich here I come!!!! Popeyes chicken sandwich here I come!!!!

space cowboy @Flawless_Cowboi I just blocked someone for saying Popeyes chicken is bad I do not need that kind of negativity on my timeline I just blocked someone for saying Popeyes chicken is bad I do not need that kind of negativity on my timeline

Fourleaf. @Yess8ul Popeyes chicken sandwich hit everytime Popeyes chicken sandwich hit everytime

While most users expressed their excitement and praised the chicken sandwiches, there were also some who seemed unhappy with the fast-food chain and their sandwiches.

Prox @ProxFaIIout Popeyes chicken sandwich does not hit the same for me, bring back the tender sandwich Popeyes chicken sandwich does not hit the same for me, bring back the tender sandwich

REAL BiTCHii @tylvhhh Food really don’t taste the same anymore. Why this Popeyes chicken starting to taste like chitterlings.. Food really don’t taste the same anymore. Why this Popeyes chicken starting to taste like chitterlings..

♛ ЯΛЯΣ GΣMZ @TheUnruliest 🙄 I will never forget how y’all acted over that Popeyes chicken sandwich I will never forget how y’all acted over that Popeyes chicken sandwich 😭🙄

As mentioned earlier, Popeyes started strong with its fried chicken sandwiches in 2019. The chain was soon met with serious competition from most of the major fast food chains in the country. Still, the Miami-based fast food chain has managed to uphold its customer base and has made good sales in the last few years.

The fast-food chain keeps coming up with new offers and dishes to keep its customers happy. It recently came up with a solution to make Thanksgiving easier for its customers by allowing them to pre-order Thanksgiving Cajun Turkeys.

