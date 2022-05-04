How much does Popeyes' Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich cost? Everything to know about the latest addition to the menu

Fans know Popeyes for their incredibly crunchy chicken sandwich topped with a spicy, tangy sauce and served with soft brioche buns. The sandwich is one of the best-selling items from the restaurant chain.

A new item is set to join the menu cards with a brand new sauce. The franchise is launching a Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich, a limited-time item available only at participating US stores.

All about Popeyes' new sandwich drop

The new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich will start selling on May 3 for $4.99. Buyers with a reward membership will also receive 150 bonus points when ordering the sandwich from the app or official website.

The sandwich will include all of Popeyes' signature features, including hand-battered and breaded chicken on top of a brioche bun and some pieces of cucumber pickle. The sandwich will come with a special creamy buttermilk ranch combined with spicy buffalo sauce.

Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America, shared his views by saying:

“Two years ago, our Chicken Sandwich reintroduced the world to our chicken mastery, and we have not stopped innovating since. We have a lot of fun experimenting with new flavors in our test kitchen, and this Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is one I’m especially excited to bring to our guests.”

The company announced the new item almost a week ago on their social media, where they posted a video showing the silhouette of the burger with words that said:

"Hype never tasted so good."

The brand offered some of its customers an exclusive chance to taste the new addition before being released in stores. Winners also received exclusive merchandise and a hype pass gift card.

The brand plans to set up a pop-up store on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles to give shoppers a chance to try the delicious new menu addition.

Their best selling chicken sandwich was launched in 2019

The food joint first released its chicken sandwich in August 2019, which became a viral trend. Customers queued outside their locations to get their hands on the food item. This resulted in a shortage of raw material and Popeyes had to discontinue the product for some time.

Many believed that the store was hoarding the sandwiches on purpose, with one customer filing a lawsuit against the eatery. Another group of people tried to get forced entry into the restaurant's kitchen at one of the locations. Thankfully, no one was harmed in the incident.

After being unavailable for two months, the popular sandwich returned in November 2019.

After returning its best-selling item, the franchise witnessed various incidents of customers fighting over the sandwich. In one incident, a man was rumouredly stabbed for cutting a line. Hopefully, no such incident occurs anytime soon, and fans get to taste their favorite sandwich with ease.

Edited by Srijan Sen