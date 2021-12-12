×
Create
Notifications

"How do they decide who’s homeless?": Twitter reacts to Popeyes' viral note

Popeyes food joint in Philadelphia has now banned homeless people from entering inside (Image by Joe Raedle via Getty Images)
Popeyes food joint in Philadelphia has now banned homeless people from entering inside (Image by Joe Raedle via Getty Images)
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 12, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Feature

A Popeyes franchise in Chestnut, Philadelphia, has found a way to stop homeless people from coming inside, and that is to ban them from the store.

A sign has been put upfront of the fast-food joint, saying in large block letters – "NO HOMELESS PEOPLE ALLOWED INSIDE THE STORE."

Popeyes decision has its own problems

The food joint's latest decision also comes with many issues, including the absence of humanity.

This is posted on the door of the @Popeyes on 15th and Chestnut in Center City, Philadelphia. I have purchased hundreds if not thousands of meals for homeless people. They deserve dignity and respect. @Baligubadle1 @_equal_access @glennkirschner2 @nathaliejacoby1 https://t.co/sx8bYWRwbZ

Firstly, if an individual is homeless, he will spend some money on food. The sign does not mention that homeless people would not come inside but are not allowed, even if a homeless individual just wants to purchase a chicken sandwich.

It is also strange to think that anyone can be instantly identified as homeless. This leads to another point, according to which, if someone seems homeless, the employees would be confused if they have to or not have to remove them from the restaurant.

About Popeyes, in brief

Popeyes&#039; latest decision has been criticized by a few on Twitter (Image by Scott Olson via Getty Images)
Popeyes' latest decision has been criticized by a few on Twitter (Image by Scott Olson via Getty Images)

Established in 1972, it is a chain of fried chicken fast-food restaurants and its headquarters are located in Miami, Florida.

It is now a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International in Toronto and has had 3,451 restaurants since 2020 in more than 46 states and 30 countries. The company owns 30 locations and the others are franchised.

The food joint mostly serves chicken dishes in mild and spicy flavors along with sides like red beans and rice, Cajun fries, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, and others. It also offers seafood entrees like shrimp and catfish.

It started selling chicken sandwiches in 2019 to compete with a similar sandwich at Chick-fil-A. The chicken sandwich was launched at Sweet Dixie Kitchen and is popular for reselling fried chicken purchased at the food joint.

Twitter reacts to the restaurant's decision

Although the restaurant has implemented a new rule to avoid homeless people inside their food joint, it has received a mixed reaction from the public on Twitter.

@BryanLFuller @nathaliejacoby1 @Popeyes @Baligubadle1 @_equal_access @glennkirschner2 That franchise owner does not understand the power of a boycott. Let's boycott all Popeye's until the parent company shuts the owner down.
@BryanLFuller @Popeyes @Baligubadle1 @_equal_access @glennkirschner2 @nathaliejacoby1 ...And, ahem, how does one "identify" homeless persons?!! Backpacks? Unshaven? Trenchcoats?(BTW, Multimillionaire consumer talk show host Clark Howard said he was once "identified" as such.) https://t.co/IsmRV76UzN
@BryanLFuller @Popeyes @Baligubadle1 @_equal_access @glennkirschner2 @nathaliejacoby1 Whispers."I will, never,ever step inside a Popeye's. "
@MpoppEileen @RememberMeYeah @BryanLFuller @Popeyes @Baligubadle1 @_equal_access @glennkirschner2 @nathaliejacoby1 Seems like a really super fake picture. No business would want the backlash. How do you ID who’s homeless. Just seems too fake. Popeyes hit piece.
@BryanLFuller @lightfootno1 @Popeyes @Baligubadle1 @_equal_access @glennkirschner2 @nathaliejacoby1 How do they decide who’s homeless??
@86_45_ @BryanLFuller @lightfootno1 @Popeyes @Baligubadle1 @_equal_access @glennkirschner2 @nathaliejacoby1 I'm thinking it's someone who comes in to use the bathroom, maybe buys a meal but sits and stays for hours at a time; possibly even smells up the place. so there can be rules, but this sign is not the way to go right @Popeyes ??
@BryanLFuller @OversoulMastery @Popeyes @Baligubadle1 @_equal_access @glennkirschner2 @nathaliejacoby1 Gee Popeyes... what if they are coming in to spend money?Oh, that's OK?Yeah, got it.
@ReneeAlida @BryanLFuller @OversoulMastery @Popeyes @Baligubadle1 @_equal_access @glennkirschner2 @nathaliejacoby1 Then they’re not homeless, they’re a customer. 😅
@BryanLFuller @nathaliejacoby1 @Popeyes @Baligubadle1 @_equal_access @glennkirschner2 Look like I'm done with Popeyes.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

It seems like the fast-food chain had made the wrong decision since everyone has the right to have some food with their money.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी