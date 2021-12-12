"How do they decide who’s homeless?": Twitter reacts to Popeyes' viral note

A Popeyes franchise in Chestnut, Philadelphia, has found a way to stop homeless people from coming inside, and that is to ban them from the store.

A sign has been put upfront of the fast-food joint, saying in large block letters – "NO HOMELESS PEOPLE ALLOWED INSIDE THE STORE."

Popeyes decision has its own problems

The food joint's latest decision also comes with many issues, including the absence of humanity.

Firstly, if an individual is homeless, he will spend some money on food. The sign does not mention that homeless people would not come inside but are not allowed, even if a homeless individual just wants to purchase a chicken sandwich.

It is also strange to think that anyone can be instantly identified as homeless. This leads to another point, according to which, if someone seems homeless, the employees would be confused if they have to or not have to remove them from the restaurant.

About Popeyes, in brief

Popeyes' latest decision has been criticized by a few on Twitter (Image by Scott Olson via Getty Images)

Established in 1972, it is a chain of fried chicken fast-food restaurants and its headquarters are located in Miami, Florida.

It is now a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International in Toronto and has had 3,451 restaurants since 2020 in more than 46 states and 30 countries. The company owns 30 locations and the others are franchised.

The food joint mostly serves chicken dishes in mild and spicy flavors along with sides like red beans and rice, Cajun fries, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, and others. It also offers seafood entrees like shrimp and catfish.

It started selling chicken sandwiches in 2019 to compete with a similar sandwich at Chick-fil-A. The chicken sandwich was launched at Sweet Dixie Kitchen and is popular for reselling fried chicken purchased at the food joint.

Twitter reacts to the restaurant's decision

Although the restaurant has implemented a new rule to avoid homeless people inside their food joint, it has received a mixed reaction from the public on Twitter.

It seems like the fast-food chain had made the wrong decision since everyone has the right to have some food with their money.

