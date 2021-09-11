How to buy the Chase Hudson Burger King meal? Release date, availability, cost, and all you need to know

Lil Huddy, aka Chase Hudson, announced his latest collaboration with the fast-food joint, Burger King. He has created his own meal as a part of their “Keep It Real” meals.

The TikTok sensation will not be the only famous personality taking part in the restaurant’s latest campaign, with celebrities including Nella and Anitta having their curated meals as well.

Over the past year, competing fast-food chains like McDonald’s have hosted celebrity collaborations for their meals and found immense success in the States. Burger King has now jumped onto the bandwagon with its new celebrity meals, now featuring Chase Hudson.

What is the Chase Hudson Burger King meal?

The 19-year-old gave a sneak peek into the meal’s packaging on his Instagram stories. In another story, he included a picture of what the meal would consist of, and it has:

“A hand-breaded Spicy Ch’King with cheese, four-piece mozzarella sticks, and a 16oz chocolate shake. That’s my missing piece”.

Big fast food joints have been collaborating with prominent young influencers. For example, Chase Hudson’s ex-girlfriend, Charli D’Amelio, had a massive collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts, which often appeared in her TikTok videos.

Chase Hudson has a fan following of 30 million followers on TikTok alone. He has also cemented himself as a growing musician, releasing several tracks under the name of Lil Huddy, including America’s Sweetheart and his latest Don’t Freak Out.

How to get the Chase Hudson Meal?

The meal is available to customers through Burger King’s “Keeping It Real” initiative. According to the company’s press release, they are:

“Committed to delivering on the promise of real food – which is why we’ve permanently banned 120 artificial ingredients and counting from our food menu nationwide.”

The fast-food joint has blacklisted sodium ethyl p- hydroxybenzoate and potassium hydrogen sulfite, amongst other harmful ingredients.

Customers can claim their Keep It Real Meals for $6 at participating BK restaurants in the States from September 12. To buy celebrity meals, they must sign up for their Royal Perks through the Burger King app or https://www.bk.com.

Customers can also keep their eyes out for a scannable QR code on their celebrity meal boxes to unlock “innovative ways to interact with the brand.”

Other celebrity meals part of the Keeping It Real initiative

Other celebrity curated meals include collaborations with Nelly (Cornell Haynes Jr) and Anitta (Larissa Machado).

The Cornell Haynes Jr meal would include:

“The classic flame-grilled Whopper topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & ketchup, small fries, and a small Sprite. So hot in here.”

The Larissa Machado meal will be including:

“The Impossible Whopper with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mustard, small fries, and a small Sprite. It’s just what I like.”

