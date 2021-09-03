"Relationships my age are hard for anyone": Charli D'Amelio addresses her public breakup with Chase Hudson 

Charli D'Amelio addressed her public breakup with Chase Hudson in a recent interview with Access Hollywood. Hudson, better known as Lil Huddy, and D'Amelio dated from late 2019 to July 2020. Hudson and the TikTok sensation met through TikTok.

"Well, relationships at my age are hard for everyone. I think everyone else is having a say in your relationship; that's definitely not easy. And I think, obviously it's no secret that Chase and I had a public breakup, and I think that was something that we both really learned from, and I think it made us kinda grow together as people, which is why we're so close now."

Charli D'Amelio, 17, stated in a trailer for The D'Amelio Show that their public breakup "was terrible." She also claimed it was the "right person, wrong time."

The two were first spotted together dancing for a TikTok video in November 2019. Hudson and D'Amelio also became members of the creator house Hype House while continuing to make videos together.

Charli D'Amelio's relationship with Chase Hudson

Hudson and D'Amelio made their relationship official on Valentine's Day 2020 via Instagram that has since been deleted.

In March 2020, rumors began circulating about Hudson allegedly cheating on D'Amelio, which led to a rocky road in their relationship. Fellow TikTok star Josh Richards called out Hudson publicly for sending explicit messages to Richards' girlfriend, Nessa Barrett.

Richards also wrote a song titled Stay Softish, in which he dissed Hudson for cheating on Charli D'Amelio.

D'Amelio and Hudson's relationship status was not confirmed after the drama involving Hudson's alleged cheating. Many fans were left clueless about whether the two were on the rocks.

Since the scandal, D'Amelio and Hudson were recently spotted on the iHeartRadio Music Awards carpet together on May 27, 2021. Neither Hudson nor D'Amelio commented on their relationship at the time.

In April 2021, Hudson released a music video for his song America's Sweetheart. In the video, Charli D'Amelio was featured as his love interest. Hudson also shared that filming with D'Amelio "got emotional at any point."

Hulu released the initial trailer for The D'Amelio Show on August 12. Hudson has not commented on his breakup with Charli D'Amelio at this time. D'Amelio claimed that she and Hudson were still good friends.

Edited by Shaheen Banu